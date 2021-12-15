Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0339 per unit ($0.4068 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0369 per unit ($0.4428 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of December 2021. The distribution will be paid on or before January 24, 2022 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2021.

For further information: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com; Email: [email protected]