Picton Mahoney Asset Management Virtually Opens the Market

Sep 21, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 21. 2021 /CNW/ - Philip Mesman, Head of Fixed Income, Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton Mahoney"), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative Fund (TSX: PFSS) and open the market.
Picton Mahoney specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.
Founded in 2004 and 100% employee owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with nearly C$9.9 billion (as at August 31, 2021) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
9:00am - 9:30am
Virtually Broadcast
