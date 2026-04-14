Earned Not Given campaign aims to raise funds and awareness of the sport

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("PICTON Investments"), in partnership with Rugby Canada, today unveiled Earned Not Given, a national fundraising campaign calling on Canadians and corporate partners to invest in Canada's national rugby teams and players – men and women who have earned their place on the global stage through relentless commitment, sacrifice and resilience.

Earned Not Given campaign spot. Speed Speed PICTON Investments x Rugby Canada launch national campaign to encourage investment in Rugby Canada players. (CNW Group/PICTON Investments)

"This campaign reflects the spirit of our partnership with Rugby Canada and our belief that meaningful impact comes from backing those who put in the work and earn their rise," said David Picton, President and CEO of PICTON Investments. "Through this initiative, PICTON Investments aims to amplify Rugby Canada's mission to grow the sport nationally, strengthen player development pathways, and connect with the communities that support rugby across the country."

The partnership, which kicked off at the start of the year, reflects shared values of performance, discipline and sustainable growth, and honours Rugby Canada's One Squad vision by supporting all Canadian National Teams.

A Campaign Born from Canadian Grit

The campaign highlights the dedication of Canada's national rugby players, who compete at the highest level of international sport despite limited funding, infrastructure and public recognition. It calls on Canadians to support players who have earned their place through relentless commitment on and off the field.

"When we created Earned Not Given, our ambition was to make it far more than a PICTON Investments logo on a Rugby jersey," said Leisha Roche, Chief Marketing Officer of PICTON Investments. "We wanted to shine a light on the unseen hours, the sacrifice and the resilience behind Canada's rugby players and give that effort the recognition it deserves. This campaign reflects our broader purpose: to build impact through resilience, preparation and long-term thinking. It's a way for us to live our values while helping Canadian players reach their full potential."

The initiative builds on the momentum of Rugby Canada's landmark 2025 season – which saw the organization raise $1.06 million through the Mission: Win Rugby World Cup campaign, Canada's Women's Rugby Team placing second at the 2025 Rugby World Cup, Canada's Men's Rugby Team qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, and Canada's Men's and Women's Sevens Teams advance their journey toward the LA 2028 Summer Olympics.

"Partnerships like this are critical to supporting Canada's National Teams and providing the outstanding Canadians who represent our country on the global stage the resources they need to succeed," said Nathan Bombrys, CEO of Rugby Canada. "Earned Not Given is a powerful way to showcase the dedication of our players and invite Canadians to support the future of rugby. It aligns perfectly with our shared vision for sustainable growth and player development. We are so grateful to PICTON Investments for choosing to support Rugby Canada and for calling on Canadians to support the growth of rugby and Canada's National Teams."

Donations directed through the Earned Not Given campaign will fund Canada's National Rugby Teams' high-performance programs, travel for international competition, coaching, recovery resources, and grassroots initiatives. The campaign also aims to inspire other corporate partners to join in supporting Canada's National Rugby Teams who represent Canadians so proudly on the global stage.

Watch the campaign spot here: https://youtu.be/Fk6rQvGd3j8

Canadians can learn more and contribute at: https://rugby.ca/donate

About Rugby Canada

Rugby Canada is the national governing body for the sport of rugby in Canada. Our purpose is to inspire the national on the global stage, and to lead, govern, and support the game of rugby across Canada. We strive to ensure Rugby Canada is recognized and respected worldwide as a top 12 rugby nation on and off the field. Our values reflect our Canadian Rugby DNA and show the world what we stand for: Courage, Unity, Fun, Respect, and Integrity--core beliefs that will build the next chapter of Rugby Canada's future.

About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $17.4 billion in assets under management (as at March 31, 2026), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

SOURCE PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments Contact: Adam McPhail, ChangeMakers for PICTON Investments, [email protected], 705-987-5642; Rugby Canada Contact, Natasha Cyrille, [email protected]