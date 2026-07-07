PICC + COZY Launches Adaptive Clothing Line Designed for PICC Line Patients

New adaptive apparel brand launches to help PICC line patients access treatment more comfortably while supporting SickKids Hospital through every purchase

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - PICC + COZY, a new adaptive clothing brand designed specifically for PICC line patients, officially launches today. Created to make everyday tasks like dressing, treatment access and daily movement easier, the line was inspired by founder Diane Monaco's personal experience navigating her daughter's cancer treatment. In December 2022, Monaco's daughter was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer. During three months of treatment at SickKids Hospital, she relied on a PICC line inserted in her upper arm, making simple daily activities--including getting dressed--difficult and uncomfortable. Unable to find clothing designed to accommodate her daughter's medical needs, Monaco began modifying garments herself, creating practical solutions that provided easier access to the PICC line while helping her daughter stay comfortable. What started as a personal solution quickly revealed a broader gap in the market.

Amanda Paul, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Tanya Paul, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, and Diane Monaco, Founder of PICC + COZY. (Photo credit: PICC + COZY)

After developing the concept over two years, Monaco partnered with sisters Amanda Paul, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, and Tanya Paul, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, to bring PICC + COZY to life. Together, they spent the following year designing and refining the collection in consultation with patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals.

In December 2025, PICC + COZY returned to where the journey began with its first product donation to SickKids Hospital. Today, the brand offers adaptive apparel for PICC line patients of all ages and operates with a built-in give-back model, donating 10 per cent of every purchase to SickKids Hospital.

"PICC + COZY was created to bring comfort, dignity and functionality to patients navigating treatment," says Diane Monaco, Founder of PICC + COZY. "Every purchase helps support SickKids Hospital, the place that changed our daughter's life. We also wanted to create opportunities for caregivers, family members and supporters to be part of that mission through our Wear to Care collection and hospital donation program."

In addition to patient-focused apparel, the Wear to Care collection allows supporters to contribute directly to the cause, while the brand's donation program enables customers to purchase apparel that is distributed to hospitals in need. A portion of all proceeds continues to support SickKids Hospital and its work advancing pediatric care and research.

For more information, visit https://piccandcozy.com/ and follow along on Instagram at @piccandcozy.

About PICC + COZY

PICC + COZY is a Canadian adaptive clothing brand designed for patients living with a PICC line. Born from one mother's firsthand experience navigating her daughter's treatment, the brand was built on a simple, but powerful, belief - comfort and dignity should never be compromised, no matter what a patient is going through. The products are thoughtfully designed with discreet access points for PICC lines, soft fabrics, and functional details that make everyday moments a little easier - for patients of all ages, at every stage of their healing journey. Beyond the product, PICC + COZY is a mission-driven brand committed to giving back, with a portion of every purchase supporting SickKids Hospital and garment donations extending to hospitals and families in need across the country.

Media Contact:

Jessica Mallett, NKPR

[email protected] | 647-219-2225

Nick Wong, NKPR

[email protected] | 416-884-2633

SOURCE PICC + COZY