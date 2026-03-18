Picarro Launches PI2124 Hydrogen Peroxide Analyzer to Improve VHP Monitoring in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Software enhancements strengthen compliance support with better traceability, audit readiness, and operational efficiency

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Picarro Inc., a global leader in high-precision gas concentration analytical solutions, today announced the launch of the PI2124 Analyzer, an advanced solution for vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) monitoring in pharmaceutical and other regulated manufacturing environments. The new analyzer continuously measures VHP at levels as low as 3 ppb and features software enhancements that improve data integrity, audit readiness, and operational efficiency, strengthening compliance support and day-to-day workflows.

Picarro’s New PI2124 Analyzer Improves VHP Monitoring and Compliance in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

VHP is widely used in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing for isolator and equipment decontamination. Reliable measurement of residual VHP concentrations is critical for verifying aeration clearance, maintaining safe production conditions, and documenting compliance with quality and regulatory expectations.

"Accurate measurement is only part of the equation in regulated manufacturing environments," said Milos Markovic, Vice President of Analytical Instruments at Picarro. "The PI2124 Analyzer provides precise, real-time measurements of VHP while also improving how measurement data is recorded, reviewed, and documented. Customers that adopt the PI2124 can leverage the new software capabilities while preserving validated hardware, improving compliance workflows without disrupting existing installations."

The PI2124 Analyzer: Enabling Precise, Real-time VHP Monitoring Across Aeration, Production, and Process Development for Pharmaceuticals

The PI2124 Analyzer provides continuous, real-time measurement of VHP, delivering actionable insight across critical phases of isolator operation:

Aeration Cycle Monitoring

During post-decontamination aeration, continuous VHP measurements can be used to verify clearance to site-defined ppb-level targets before production begins. Instead of relying solely on fixed aeration times, operators can use real-time concentration data to dynamically determine the aeration endpoint, helping minimize unnecessary downtime while maintaining product integrity.

During post-decontamination aeration, continuous VHP measurements can be used to verify clearance to site-defined ppb-level targets before production begins. Instead of relying solely on fixed aeration times, operators can use real-time concentration data to dynamically determine the aeration endpoint, helping minimize unnecessary downtime while maintaining product integrity. Production Campaign Monitoring

Continuous monitoring can also be used during production campaigns to detect unexpected VHP sources, such as off gassing from materials or components inside isolators. Measurement data provides documented evidence that VHP concentrations remain within safe and acceptable limits throughout production and supports investigation if excursions occur.

Continuous monitoring can also be used during production campaigns to detect unexpected VHP sources, such as off gassing from materials or components inside isolators. Measurement data provides documented evidence that VHP concentrations remain within safe and acceptable limits throughout production and supports investigation if excursions occur. Process Development and Optimization

Historical VHP concentration data can support development and optimization of aeration cycles for sensitive products, materials, and isolator configurations. Comparing concentration profiles across cycles and campaigns helps evaluate process consistency and enables data-driven improvements to sterilization processes.

See Picarro at ISPE Aseptic Conference

Picarro will debut the PI2124 Analyzer at the ISPE Aseptic Conference, March 23-24, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Visit booth #507 for a live demo.

About Picarro

For more than 25 years, Picarro has provided solutions that precisely measure, monitor, and analyze hazardous pollutants, greenhouse gases, trace gases, and stable isotopes, empowering the world with timely, trusted, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are used for industrial applications ranging from natural gas distribution, fenceline monitoring, commercial sterilization, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, as well as for scientific research. For more information about Picarro solutions, visit www.picarro.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Marmie

Senior Marketing Manager

Picarro, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.