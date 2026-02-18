PI Fine Art Celebrates 50 Years with Direct-to-Consumer Online Store

"We're thrilled to launch the new PI Fine Art website and e-commerce platform in this, our 50th year in business. Our new digital strategy helps fulfill our purpose: together, we create art for the world -- for the love of art -- and supports our vision to become the leading art company, delivering inspiring, beautiful art anywhere people live, work, visit, and gather," said George Jeffrey, CEO of PI Fine Art.

For decades, PI Fine Art has served hospitality, licensing, and trade clients across North America and globally, earning a reputation for quality, curation, and trusted creative partnerships. The new online store expands the company's reach by making professional-quality art prints, canvases, and framed artworks directly available to consumers shopping online.

Kristen Sanger, EVP Creative & Marketing, emphasized the company's commitment to accessibility: "Everyone deserves to enjoy high-quality art in their homes at an accessible price. Why settle for generic products from big-box stores when gallery-quality artwork is just a click away?"

The company will continue to support and grow its Hospitality and Licensing divisions while now offering consumers greater access to its artwork online.

The e-commerce launch aims to strengthen PI Fine Art's global reach and reflects the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and design excellence across both commercial and residential environments.

About PI Fine Art

As one of North America's largest vertically integrated art companies, PI Fine Art specializes in fine art, custom wallcoverings, mirrors, and alternative wall décor. The company manages the entire art development and supply chain process -- from consulting and publishing to in-house manufacturing --ensuring consistent quality, flexibility, and customization.

Working with both in-house and external artists, PI Fine Art holds publishing rights to more than 27,000 images and delivers fully customizable art solutions tailored to each client's vision and budget. Its Canadian-based manufacturing operations support competitive pricing, shorter lead times, and sustainably-produced artwork backed by multiple certifications.

Visit the showroom and factory in Toronto or explore the full library at www.pifineart.com .

