Physician Assistants Act in Nova Scotia Important Step in Health Modernization

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Physician Assistants across Canada applauded the move by the Nova Scotia government today to introduce legislation, that once passed, will formalize the introduction of PAs into Nova Scotia.

This important initiative is a giant step forward to expanding the PA model in the province. PAs were introduced in Nova Scotia in 2020 via a pilot project in orthopedic surgery, with a view to permanently integrate PAs within the province's health care system and establish regulatory oversight. Expanding on the use of PAs will help address the critical health care challenges facing the province.

Canadian Association of Physician Assistants (CAPA), Provincial Director Peter Thibeault says "PAs are key members of health care teams, and we work collaboratively with all health care professionals. PAs are reducing wait times, improving access to care, and saving money in other Canadian provinces. More PAs in Nova Scotia will mean better access to health services for Nova Scotians."

"I am thrilled with the announcement of the Physicians Assistant's Act following the successful pilot project in orthopedics last year. I look forward to helping my fellow Nova Scotians" affirms CAPA Alternate Director, Erin Sephton, CCPA.

"Nova Scotia's new government deserves high marks for taking this important step so quickly. Once more PAs are introduced into other priority areas, patients will be the beneficiaries of improved care and outcomes. We look forward to working with the government to make this happen." said Patrick Nelson, Executive Director of CAPA.

CAPA thanks the Government of Nova Scotia for recognizing the importance of the PA profession, making regulation a priority, and for taking this vital step at a critical time when the health care system has been stretched to the limit.

CAPA looks forward to working with the province and stakeholders to move this important step forward so that we can unlock the full potential of PAs in Nova Scotia.

About Physician Assistants

PAs are advanced practice clinicians trained in the medical model and practice medicine with a degree of autonomy negotiated with supervising Physicians to provide primary, acute and specialty care in all types of settings. They diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medication, perform procedures, act as first assist in surgery, and much more.

About the Canadian Association of Physician Assistants (CAPA)

CAPA is the national voice of Physician Assistants in Canada. We support quality standards and competencies and help establish the profession within the national health care framework. Learn more: capa-acam.ca

