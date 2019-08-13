Photon Control to Participate in Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Photon Control Inc. ("Photon Control" or the "Company") (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that the Company is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be made accessible in the investor relations section on Photon Control's website at www.photoncontrol.com. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world's largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.'s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has a sales and engineering office in San Jose, California and a sales distribution network across Asia. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ''PHO." Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

SOURCE Photon Control Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: IR@photoncontrol.com

Related Links

https://www.photon-control.com/

