Phoenix Partners Continues its Momentum with a New $100 Million Fund to Support Quebec Businesses

Phoenix Partners successfully completes its capital raising for Phoenix Partners Fund II L.P.

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Phoenix Partners ("Phoenix") is entering an important phase of its evolution with this second investment fund with a committed capital in excess of $100 million, enabling it to pursue its mission of supporting Quebec companies.

Since 2012, Phoenix has partnered with business owners in traditional industries by acquiring majority stakes to enable them to accelerate their growth. Phoenix collaborates alongside with management of its businesses to favor the evolution in terms of governance, strategic vision and organizational management.

"We are very proud to announce the fundraising of this new fund, which will allow the Phoenix team to grow and achieve more strategic partnerships with local entrepreneurs," said David Le Houx, Managing Partner at Phoenix Partners.

"We congratulate the partners of Phoenix on this successful capital raise. The dynamism and entrepreneurial sensitivity of this team are perfectly in line with the DNA of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. We are pleased to renew our support for this growing team by investing in Phoenix Partners Fund II," continued Geneviève Guertin, Vice-President of Investments, Life Sciences and Interim Vice-President of Investments, Fund Management, at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

About Phoenix Partners: Phoenix is a Montreal-based private equity firm that invests in companies in the manufacturing, distribution and consumer products industries. Phoenix is currently made up of a team of seasoned financial professionals and business managers who has the ambition to be recognized as the financial partner of choice for Quebec entrepreneurs who want to reach new heights.

You can visit the Phoenix Partners website: www.phoenix-partners.ca



For further information: For any questions and information, please contact Phoenix at [email protected]