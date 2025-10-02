PHNOM PENH'S TECHO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT OPENS: CAMBODIA'S NEW GLOBAL GATEWAY

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- On 9 September, Phnom Penh celebrated a historic milestone with the inauguration of Techo International Airport (IATA: KTI; ICAO: VDTI), the nation's largest aviation infrastructure project. Cambodian funded and built, with a design inspired by the nation's cultural and Angkorian heritage, the airport begins operations as a modernised hub for business and tourism. The launch was marked by the arrival of the first commercial flight operated by Air Cambodia, welcomed with a traditional water salute.

Techo International Airport, Phnom Penh's new main international gateway on its opening day (9 September).

Within its first month of operations, the airport has opened two new routes and supported Cathay Pacific by temporarily hosting some of its fleet during Typhoon Ragasa.

Developed by Cambodia Airport Investment Co., Ltd. (CAIC) -- a joint venture between the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) and Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC), a leading Cambodian conglomerate -- Techo International Airport underscores the country's growing role in regional connectivity. With capacity for 15 million passengers annually in its first phase, the airport will strengthen tourism, expand trade flows, and enhance Cambodia's international connectivity.

The project was Cambodian built in collaboration with a consortium of local and international contractors and engaged more than 200 Cambodian engineers and 17,000 workers -- highlighting the nation's ability to deliver world-class projects by combining homegrown expertise with global partnerships.

The terminal, designed by British firm Foster + Partners, reflects Angkorian traditions through sweeping roof canopies supported by structural "trees" inspired by the rumduol -- Cambodia's national flower. Natural light, tropical landscaping, and a nine-meter Buddha statue in the Abhayamudra pose together create a distinctive sense of place that celebrates Cambodian heritage while offering a modern gateway for future generations. The atmosphere combines a holistic and zen spirit, welcoming travellers with peace and balance from the very moment they arrive.

"Welcoming the first passengers at Techo International Airport is a defining moment," said Pung Kheav Se, Chairman of OCIC and CAIC. "It creates new opportunities for Cambodia -- for visitors, businesses, and investors -- and marks the beginning of a new chapter for our country."

To ensure high-quality operations, CAIC has appointed partners including Vinci Airports, Lagardère Travel Retail, Newrest, and Singapore Airlines Engineering Company (SIAEC) to oversee airport management, retail, catering, and aircraft maintenance.

Techo International Airport also features a high-quality retail and dining offering. Among the shops and restaurants are Malis, Paul, Starbucks, Brown Coffee, Bodia, and Artisans d'Angkor -- blending Cambodian heritage with global hospitality.

The inauguration also coincides with the 25th anniversary of OCIC. The group, with presence in Cambodia, Laos, and Hong Kong, has over the past two decades contributed to Cambodia's economic transformation across real estate, infrastructure, healthcare, and education--delivering more than 10,000 homes as well as major roads, bridges, and flyovers.

Techo International Airport now stands as both an emblem of Cambodia's identity and a gateway to the future, ready to welcome the world as the capital strengthens its position in global air networks.

