philosophy JOINS THE LEAPING BUNNY PROGRAM

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The iconic beauty brand philosophy is now part of the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme. Cruelty Free International, is a global not-for-profit organization working to create a world where no-one wants or feels the need to test on animals.

As part of this programme, all philosophy products are now Leaping Bunny approved, giving philosophy consumers the highest assurance that the brand has made a genuine commitment to help end animal testing in cosmetics. To receive Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny approval, a brand must meet strict global criteria and extend beyond laws governing animal testing. It is the global gold standard for assessing cruelty free cosmetics and personal care products. This approval includes checking a brand's supply chain for adherence to the Leaping Bunny criteria and demands regular ongoing independent audits.

Receiving the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny approval is a natural extension of the brand's values and reflects Coty's continued commitment to reducing the impact of its products and operations.

Michelle Thew, CEO, Cruelty Free International comments: "We began our partnership with Coty in 2018, and I'm delighted to continue the latest phase of that with Leaping Bunny approval for the philosophy brand. It's such a crucial time for iconic brands like philosophy to demonstrate their commitment to a skincare industry based on kinder science. Welcome to the Leaping Bunny family!"

Coty Chief Prestige Brand Officer Constantin Sklavenitis comments, "At Coty, we know that consumers don't want to make trade-offs; they want efficacious, kind to the skin, and cruelty free skincare. As the original feel-good beauty brand, philosophy believes in a better approach to beauty. We are thrilled that philosophy has joined the ranks of other Coty brands which are approved under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme."

Enjoy all your favourite philosophy products knowing they are now Leaping Bunny approved!

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram .



About philosophy

About Cruelty Free International

Cruelty Free International is the leading organisation working to create a world where nobody wants or believes we need to experiment on animals. Their dedicated team are experts in their fields, combining award-winning campaigning, political lobbying, scientific and legal expertise and corporate responsibility. Educating, challenging and inspiring others across the globe to respect and protect animals, they investigate and expose the reality of life for animals in laboratories, challenge decision-makers to make a positive difference for animals, and champion better science and cruelty free living.

www.crueltyfreeinternational.org/go-cruelty-free-leaping-bunny

