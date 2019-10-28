Phil Thompson joins MUL Railcars, Inc. as Vice President - Business Development

MULR CEO, J.T. Sharp, said that, "Phil is a really key addition to the MULR team. He is financially astute, has an entrepreneurial mindset and has a solid overall perspective on the rail marketplace. In keeping with all my MULR colleagues, Phil is a high integrity, customer-focused executive who will help guide the further growth of MULR as a premier rail leasing platform."

In his new role at MULR, Mr. Thompson will focus on driving MULR's investment and services strategy, portfolio management and general management activities.

About MUL

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (MUL) is a prominent global leasing company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. MUL, incorporated in April 1971, focuses on leasing, installment sales, various types of financing and international business. MUL's principal shareholders are Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUL is publicly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:8593) and the Nagoya Stock Exchange (NSE:8593).

As one of the industry's leading companies, MUL's business extends beyond conventional leasing and finance, with the company offering a wide variety of services including eco- and energy-related services, real estate, medical and long-term care services, overseas market-entry support, used equipment trading business and global asset business.

About MULR

MUL Railcars, Inc. (MULR) is based in Portland, Oregon, and is an emergent power in the North American railcar leasing and management business, offering best-in-class asset management capabilities combined with a uniquely experienced and talented team dedicated to customer solutions. MULR offers a complete railcar leasing solution set with railcar asset management, regulatory support, specialized services and leasing products that provide customers with the options they need.

