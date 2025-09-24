APIA, Samoa, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Phemex, the most efficient crypto exchange, has announced a limited-time promotion designed to make fiat onboarding and large-scale deposits more accessible and cost-effective. The campaign introduces reduced fees for both new users in the European Economic Area (EEA) and high-volume depositors worldwide, reinforcing the platform's commitment to efficient digital asset trading.

Key Incentives:

Phemex Unveils Promotion to Cut Costs on Fiat-to-Crypto Deposits Globally

EEA New User Offer: First-time users in the EEA can make their initial credit card deposit (under 300 USDT) with a 0% fee.

Global High-Volume Discount: All users worldwide will benefit from a reduced fee of 0.5% on any single fiat deposit exceeding $10,000 .

The promotion runs from September 19 to October 20, 2025, with discounts applied automatically during the deposit process.

By easing both entry-level and large-scale funding, this campaign complements Phemex's established fiat trading infrastructure, which provides fast, reliable transactions for retail, VIP, and institutional clients, supported by trusted gateways, high transaction limits, and some of the most competitive fees in the industry.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is the most efficient crypto exchange trusted by over 6 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products that combine seamless functionality with institutional-grade security. Known for its reliability and innovative edge, Phemex stands out for prioritizing user experience and transparency in an industry where trust is essential.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

