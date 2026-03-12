/C O R R E C T I O N -- Phemex/

In the news release, Phemex TradFi Hits $10B Monthly Volume, Advancing Cross-Market Trading Infrastructure, issued 12-Mar-2026 by Phemex over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that one photo needs to be accompanied with the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Phemex TradFi Hits $10B Monthly Volume, Advancing Cross-Market Trading Infrastructure

APIA, Samoa, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announced that its TradFi (Traditional Finance) trading platform has exceeded $10 billion in trading volume for the first month, driven by unprecedented demand for tokenized gold and commodity contracts amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Gold-related instruments -- including XAU (Gold) and PAXG perpetual contracts -- accounted for a significant share of the volume surge, as traders sought safe-haven exposure through Phemex's 24/7 trading infrastructure. The TradFi platform, which offers tokenized access to stocks, commodities, and indices alongside crypto assets, has seen a 340% increase in active users quarter-over-quarter. Its core advantages -- round-the-clock market access, configurable leverage, zero market-hours restrictions, and a unified account spanning crypto and traditional assets -- have positioned it as a preferred venue for traders navigating cross-asset volatility.

"Reaching $1 billion in daily TradFi volume validates our thesis that traders want a single, always-on platform for both digital and traditional assets," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "While legacy brokerages close at 4 PM, our users are executing gold and equity trades at midnight, on weekends, and during breaking geopolitical events -- exactly when markets move the most. This is the future of trading infrastructure."

Moving forward, Phemex will progressively expand its asset lineup and launch innovative features to seamlessly serve the converging demands of traditional market participants and crypto traders. By dismantling the barriers between TradFi and digital assets, Phemex is positioning itself as the premier unified hub for the future of global wealth generation.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

