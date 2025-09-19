APIA, Samoa, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Phemex, the most efficient crypto exchange, announced the launch of On-chain Earn, a new staking service that integrates proof-of-stake rewards directly into the platform. The introduction of On-chain Earn marks a significant enhancement to Phemex Earn, its wealth management product, providing users with a streamlined mechanism to generate competitive yield on assets such as ETH and SOL without navigating external wallets or decentralized applications.

Phemex Introduces On-chain Earn to Streamline Staking and Improve Capital Efficiency

By integrating staking protocols into Phemex, On-chain Earn improves capital usage for clients: assets remain within a unified account, rewards are distributed transparently, and liquidity is preserved according to each network's rules. This streamlines what has traditionally been a fragmented process into one efficient, secure, and user-friendly experience.

As part of the launch, Phemex is introducing an exclusive ETH Pool. In addition to receiving ETH staking rewards via wstETH, participants in this pool will also automatically accumulate Mellow Points and Symbiotic Points, which are expected to qualify for future project airdrops. This provides users with potential upside beyond standard staking returns, further differentiating Phemex's offering in the market.

Key Advantages:

Competitive staking yields from supported protocols

One-click staking with no additional setup

Flexible unstaking aligned with blockchain terms

Institutional-grade protection with transparent reward tracking

Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex, commented: "On-chain Earn is designed to maximize efficiency in how users put their assets to work. Instead of navigating multiple wallets and platforms, clients can now earn directly within Phemex while retaining visibility and control. This reflects our on-going mission as the most efficient exchange — helping traders and investors deploy capital seamlessly across products, while extracting the most value from their assets."

With On-chain Earn, Phemex strengthens its wealth management suite alongside Spot and Futures trading. Stage two of the rollout will expand the service to additional networks and assets, bringing users an even greater choice in how they earn and manage capital.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is the most efficient crypto exchange trusted by over 6 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products that combine seamless functionality with institutional-grade security. Known for its reliability and innovative edge, Phemex stands out for prioritizing user experience and transparency in an industry where trust is essential.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

