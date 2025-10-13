Phemex Announces Halloween Futures Trading Festival With 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

APIA, Samoa, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Phemex , the most efficient crypto exchange, announced its Halloween Futures Trading Festival , offering 200,000 USDT in rewards for traders participating between October 10 and October 31, 2025. The campaign is open to both first-time and experienced futures traders.

The festival includes:

First Futures Trade Reward -- Users completing their first futures trade of 100 USDT or more receive a 200 USDT futures position voucher.

Volume-Based Milestone Pool -- A 70,000 USDT reward structure distributed across five trading volume tiers.

Registration is open through October 31 at 10:00 UTC. Full details are available at the event landing page .

The festival is part of Phemex's seasonal trading initiatives for October 2025.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is the most efficient crypto exchange trusted by over 6 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products that combine seamless functionality with institutional-grade security. Known for its reliability and innovative edge, Phemex stands out for prioritizing user experience and transparency in an industry where trust is essential.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

