Phase-I Reconnaissance Drilling Completed on the Sandra Silver-Gold Project in Durango, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) ("Orex") announces the completion of the Phase-I reconnaissance exploration drilling program on the Sandra Silver-Gold Project in northwestern Durango State, Mexico. The Sandra Project is a joint venture between Pan American Silver Corp. (60%) and Orex Minerals Inc. (40%). Phase-I consisted of 2,665.30 metres in 8 diamond drill holes. Four holes were drilled on targets in the Central Corridor (Rosario-Isabella-Paola) and four holes were drilled in the Eastern Corridor (Boleras-Martha-San Francisco).

The Central Corridor consists of a broad northwest trending alteration zone, with quartz veins and stringers, west of Cerro Rojo, including the Rosario, Isabella and Paola showings. Gold pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony are elevated and gold in surface samples occur in old workings. Hole SA-22-066 yielded 1.8 m (true thickness 1.5 m) grading 1.04 g/t Au.

The Eastern Corridor extends from the Boleras Silver Deposit, toward the northwest to Martha, Martha North, the San Francisco Mine and Cerro Rojo. Drilling has expanded the disseminated silver-bearing host rock (Boleras rhyolite unit) a further 1.5 kilometres northwest of the Boleras Deposit. Hole SA-22-072, drilled near Martha, yielded 18.0 m (true thickness 15.3 m) grading 14.7 g/t Ag, including 6.7 m (true thickness 5.7 m) grading 22.2 g/t Ag. Hole SA-22-073, drilled 100 m north of the Boleras Deposit, yielded 17.0 m (true thickness 14.5 m) grading 39.0 g/t Ag, including 6.0 m (true thickness 5.1 m) grading 51.3 g/t Ag.

The Western Corridor, consisting of Maria Fernanda, Encino, Sandra, Nora and Barita, was not tested during this Phase-I reconnaissance drilling program.

Orex's President & CEO, Ben Whiting, P.Geo., states: "The expansion of the silver-bearing host rock units for an additional 1.5 km northwest of Boleras is indicative of a large mineralized system. Locating the controlling structures for higher grade zones is a part of the ongoing exploration."

Location Map – Sandra Project – Diamond Drilling Phase-I 2022

To view the location map, please refer to: https://orexminerals.com/projects/sandra/photo-gallery/

Intercepts - Sandra Project - Diamond Drilling Phase-I 2022

Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length True Thick Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm)



















Central Corridor SA-22-066 32.25 34.15 1.90 1.62 0.166 5.1 386 333

67.65 69.45 1.80 1.53 1.043 0.9 180 301

148.30 149.10 0.80 0.68 0.156 0.8 36 216

















SA-22-067 252.60 253.50 0.90 0.77 0.118 0.3 3 13

262.90 264.85 1.95 1.66 0.113 0.3 3 51

















SA-22-068 175.70 177.55 1.85 1.57 0.164 0.3 6 70

















SA-22-069 No Significant Intercepts



















Eastern Corridor SA-22-070 128.50 135.16 6.60 5.61 0.003 17.2 2586 3641 Includes 128.50 130.50 2.00 1.70 0.003 19.1 4412 10000

















SA-22-071 96.10 97.75 1.65 1.40 0.253 1.9 9 107

137.40 138.60 1.20 1.02 0.201 12.7 14 172

















SA-22-072 175.90 177.00 1.10 0.94 0.005 10.7 457 341

178.50 179.70 1.20 1.02 0.003 12.6 403 328

184.00 202.00 18.00 15.30 0.003 14.7 332 284 Includes 191.30 198.00 6.70 5.70 0.003 22.2 300 205 Includes 194.10 195.00 0.90 0.77 0.003 30.4 253 173

219.00 220.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 10.9 60 103

224.00 227.00 3.00 2.55 0.003 10.5 283 85

255.00 259.00 4.00 3.40 0.003 23.2 81 187 Includes 258.00 259.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 31.2 60 128

268.00 271.00 3.00 2.55 0.003 13.8 61 220 Includes 269.00 270.00 1.00 0.85 0.003 18.8 65 225

















SA-22-073 0.00 17.00 17.00 14.45 0.003 39.0 1409 1770 Includes 7.00 13.00 6.00 5.10 0.003 51.3 2136 2113 Includes 11.00 13.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 55.9 1054 2651

56.00 62.00 6.00 5.10 0.003 16.7 46 85 Includes 58.00 60.00 2.00 1.70 0.003 17.9 34 53

True thickness at the reconnaissance scale is an estimate based on drill hole angles to structures.

The drilling has been conducted by Globexplore, an experienced diamond drilling service company, utilizing low environmental impact, man-portable drill rigs. Globexplore has an excellent environmental, community and safety record in Mexico. This program was carried out under strict COVID-19 safety protocols and was assisted by the consulting group Geotech Evaluation Services ("GES").

Prior to this 2022 program of 8 holes for 2,665 metres, there have been two previous drilling campaigns on the Sandra Project. The 2011 program consisted of 11 exploratory holes for 1,849 metres and the 2015-2016 program consisted of 65 exploratory and resource definition holes for 9,821 metres, which lead to the identification of the Boleras Silver Deposit in the southeast. There are multiple, untested drill targets identified on the property.

SANDRA SILVER-GOLD PROJECT, DURANGO, MEXICO

Sandra is situated north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango, in the heart of the "Mexican Silver Trend", midway between the mining districts of Tovar and Guanacevi. It is also 75 km west of Endeavour Silver's La Pitarrilla deposit. This prolific trend hosts some of the World's largest silver camps and deposits, including Fresnillo, Guanajuato, La Pitarrilla, La Preciosa, Real de Angeles and Zacatecas. (Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Sandra Property.)

The Project covers almost 70 square kilometres of contiguous mineral concessions and includes multiple mineralized epithermal quartz veins, disseminated horizons and breccia structures. These mineralized features form a high-level silver-gold-base metals system, hosted in andesitic and rhyolitic rocks, centered on a large rhyolite dome complex in the north, intrusive related vein systems to the west, and silver-bearing systems in smaller rhyolite dome complexes to the southeast. Intense alteration zones and fluid flooding in permeable formations indicates the presence of bulk tonnage targets.

An initial mineral resource estimate at Sandra was released in 2016 for the disseminated silver discovery of the Boleras Deposit. Located at surface in the southeastern part of the Project, the Boleras Deposit contains an Inferred Resource Estimate of 9.8 million tonnes, grading 106 g/t Ag, for a total of 33.3 million ounces of silver (see news release 31 October 2016).

Excellent infrastructure exists in the Sandra area, including paved road access, electrical power, water and manpower from nearby communities. Community engagement is an important part of the ongoing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.

Ben Whiting, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and take responsibility for the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

ABOUT OREX MINERALS INC.

Orex Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals exploration in Mexico and Canada. Orex has several current projects: Two projects are located in Durango State, Mexico, the Sandra Silver-Gold Project with Pan American Silver Corp. and the Coneto Gold-Silver Project with Fresnillo PLC. The third project is the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is managed by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. (the "Belcarra Group"), comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

