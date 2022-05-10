PharmAla Biotech Expands MDMA Distribution with CCrest Labs

PharmAla's GMP MDMA will now be available for both international and domestic customers through CCrest's well-developed distribution infrastructure





VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - PharmAla Biotech (CSE: MDMA) is excited to announce that it has signed an agreement with CCrest Laboratories Inc. which will allow for its GMP MDMA to be delivered to customers in Canada and around the world. CCrest is a cGMP research and testing facility operating under Health Canada Controlled Substances Dealer's and Drug Establishment licenses.

"PharmAla is currently the only company in North America which has completed a full GMP value chain for MDMA. With the addition of CCrest into our distribution network, we're confident that we'll be able to serve even more Clinical Trial customers," said Nick Kadysh, PharmAla's CEO.

Through this agreement, PharmAla can and will make use of the numerous services that CCrest offers from its state-of-the-art facilities located in Montreal. CCrest has the capability to perform extensive chemistry and microbiology testing, stability studies, method development and validation, consulting services, and regulatory support.

"We are pleased that PharmAla's thoughtful and innovative approach has exceeded our rigorous pharmaceutical criteria. We look forward to integrating the regulated substance capabilities platformed with CCrest as a component of their MDMA value chain," said Alex Grenier, President of CCrest. "While we are witnessing the pioneering of an industry, transforming its incredible unmet needs into opportunity is key to success. PharmAla has impressed us with a novel model that is both sustainable and can consistently deliver at scale. It is game changing."

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators. Our team of dedicated professionals includes regulatory experts, scientists, and biomanufacturing professionals. PharmAla has built what it believes to be North America's first cGMP MDMA value chain, encompassing GMP manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), and drug product formulation. PharmAla's research and development unit has also begun preclinical research into two patented Novel Chemical Entities (NCEs) based on MDXX class molecules, with proof-of-concept research currently ongoing at the University of Arkansas School for Medical Sciences in the United States and at InterVivo Solutions in Canada. For more information, visit www.PharmAla.ca.

