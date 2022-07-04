PharmAla Biotech appoints Kevin Roy to its Board of Directors

Mr. Roy will bring exceptional financial expertise to PharmAla's Board and improve the company's corporate governance

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CNSX: MDMA) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Kevin Roy to its board of directors. An exceptionally qualified former CFO, Mr. Roy will lend his financial expertise to the company.

"I'm so pleased to welcome Kevin to the PharmAla Board. He brings exactly the kind of experience we need to our team," said Jodi Butts, PharmAla's Board Chair. "His strong accountancy and fiduciary experience will increase the company's corporate governance and allow us to continue growing the business of supporting clinical trial practitioners globally."

Mr. Roy is a former executive team member at FirstService Corporation (FSV: TSX, NASDAQ), having served as CFO of FirstService Brands division, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He lives in Toronto with his family. Mr. Roy will serve as chair of the Company's Audit Committee.

"I'm excited to join PharmAla's board and contribute to the company's growth," said Kevin Roy. "The company's development over the past year has been impressive, and I am fully committed to the company's mission of developing MDMA as a treatment for a number of mental health conditions."

PharmAla Biotech also announces, with gratitude and regret, the resignation of former Director Solomon Elimimian.

