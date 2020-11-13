PharmaCielo to Participate in 2020 Cowen Boston Cannabis Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., announced today that it will be participating in Cowen's 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference, to be held virtually between November 30 and December 2, 2020.

The Company's CEO David Attard will participate in one-on-one meetings.

For more information regarding registering for the 2020 Cowen Boston Cannabis Conference please visit: https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/3rd-annual-boston-cannabis-conference/

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location plays in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PharmaCielo Ltd.

For further information: David Gordon, Chief Corporate Officer, +1 416-864-6116, www.PharmaCielo.com; Media Relations: International: Gal Wilder, Cohn & Wolfe, +1 647-259-3261, [email protected], Colombia: Giselle Díaz Bermúdez, SPR Group, + 57 310 859 5468, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pharmacielo.com

