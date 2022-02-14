PharmaCielo Signs Sales Agreement with Greenstein to Supply THC Final Products that will be Commercialized through NOWEDA, a Pharmaceutical Wholesaler to all Pharmacies Across Germany

The Company will start supplying the German market with three THC-dominant products, with commercial shipments expected to begin in late 2022.

This is PharmaCielo's first sales agreement related to THC products. Represents a significant milestone related to management's re-focusing of PharmaCielo's product strategy toward THC-dominant products.

TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. ("Holdings"), today announced that it had signed a sales agreement (the "Agreement") with Greenstein Germany GmbH ("Greenstein"), an independent pharmaceutical wholesaler specializing in the distribution of cannabis-based phytopharmaceuticals in Germany. Greenstein has a joint venture with NOWEDA e.G. ("NOWEDA"), a German pharmacist-owned cooperative founded in 1939 that supplies all pharmacies across Germany. Under the Agreement, PharmaCielo will initially supply NOWEDA via Greenstein three THC-dominant final products, with shipments expected to begin in late 2022. Additional details related to the Agreement were not disclosed.

Management Commentary

Bill Petron, CEO of PharmaCielo, commented, "Through its joint venture with NOWEDA, Greenstein has access to one of the largest pharmaceutical wholesale distribution networks in Germany. Between NOWEDA's reach, and the built-in scalability of PharmaCielo's operations, we see a substantial opportunity to build this relationship over the long-term to the benefit of both companies as well as patients in Germany."

Mr. Petron continued, "The signing of this Agreement represents a massive early success in our efforts to strengthen our sales channels, and concentrate our efforts on the development and sales of our THC product portfolio. This is just the beginning of the opportunities we see in the region. We expect 2022 to be a pivotal year for PharmaCielo, both in Europe as well as in other focus markets globally, as our sales professionals continue to work with potential customers, to drive results."

Matthias Koeppel, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenstein, commented, "PharmaCielo, with its world leading cultivating and processing facilities in Colombia, is uniquely positioned to supply the German market. We are excited to bring to market their excellent product portfolio through our network. We look forward to building and developing our relationship with PharmaCielo."



Mr. Koeppel continued, "We see this as a first, but confident and strong step in securing high quality, competitively priced THC products for the German market.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing center located in Rionegro, Colombia.



The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location plays in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

About Greenstein

Greenstein Germany is an independent pharmaceutical pre-wholesaler specialized in the import and distribution of cannabis flowers, extracts, and APIs to distributors on the European Continent. Greenstein Germany holds a pharmaceutical wholesale license according to §52a German Drug Law (AMG) and a narcotic license authorized by the German Federal Opium Agency (BfArM) according to §3 (BtMG). Greenstein is the exclusive pre-wholesaler to APOCAN GmbH, a joint venture between Greenstein and NOWEDA.

