PharmaCielo Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement of Debenture Units

TORONTO and RIONEGRO, Colombia, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. ("Holdings"), announces today that, further to its previously announced non-brokered private placement of debenture units ("Units"), it is engaged in ongoing discussions with specific parties and expects to issue up to an additional $3,500,000 principal amount of Units in the coming weeks, in one or more closings, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Since its announcement of the offering, the Company has issued $6,500,000 principal amount of Units.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated December 22, 2021, the Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Units for operations, working capital and the build-out of its international psychoactive dried flower sales program. Since February 2022, PharmaCielo has announced: a sales agreement with Greenstein Germany GmbH, an independent pharmaceutical wholesaler specializing in the distribution of cannabis-based phytopharmaceuticals in Germany, to commercialize THC final products through NOWEDA e.G., a pharmaceutical wholesaler to all pharmacies in Germany; and an agreement with Soteria Holdings Limited to license, import and wholesale its medical cannabis flower and extracts in the Polish market.

Each Unit consists of $1,000 principal amount of 11% secured debentures ("Debentures") and 250 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Debenture Warrants"). Each Debenture Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $1.44 per Common Share until December 24, 2024 (subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments). The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 11% per annum, mature on December 24, 2024, and are guaranteed by Holdings. Holdings' guarantee of the Debentures will be secured by mortgages on the real property of the Company and its subsidiaries. Interest payable on the Debentures may be paid by the Company in Common Shares at the Company's option, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing center located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location plays in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

Forward-Looking Statements

