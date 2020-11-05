PharmaCielo Begins Harvest of High-THC Cultivars for Extract Export

Harvest of the cultivars by hand will continue to year-end, with processing commencing in coming weeks. Each of the six cultivars is unique and proprietary, developed through the horticultural expertise of the PharmaCielo team, and registered with the Colombian government. Blending of the extracts of the cultivars delivers an unparalleled psychoactive product profile appropriate for medicinal application with the necessary and consistent high quality required.

"This first harvest of psychoactive cultivars is part of the product portfolio expansion we announced recently," says David Attard, CEO of PharmaCielo Ltd. "As one of Colombia's largest quota holders of government approval for the commercial processing and exporting of THC-dominant medicinal cannabis extracts, we are able to produce and deliver a variety of both CBD and now high-THC extracts including THC distillate and THC:CBD formulations based on market demand."

As PharmaCielo moves to produce high-THC extracts in-house in its Rionegro complex, the Company continues in parallel to expand its CBD-based cultivation footprint through external growers, with the first contract already enacted in mid-August. This dual-pronged approach is being pursued to enable PharmaCielo to achieve a flexible industrial-scale production that is both cost-effective and flexible and can be scaled up as needed.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO, OTCQX: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location plays in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

For further information: www.PharmaCielo.com; David Gordon, Chief Corporate Officer, +1.416.864.6116, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: [email protected]; Media Relations, Gal Wilder, Cohn & Wolfe, +1.647.259.3261, [email protected]

