PHAM Launches Ontario's First-Ever Endo Road Show

Media Invited to Witness a Groundbreaking Women's Health Event That Could Change Lives—and the System

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - In collaboration with Dr. Kristy Prouse MD, FRCSC (OB/GYN), one of Canada's most respected leaders in hormonal health, and Endo Diagnosis, the team behind the revolutionary non-invasive Tier-One Diagnostic Test, PHAM is proud to present the first-ever Endo Road Show—a 3-day mobile clinic tour offering Ontario women access to life-changing endometriosis screening and support.

From Silent Suffering to Systemic Change

1 in 10 women live with endometriosis, a chronic, immune-mediated neuromuscular disease—not just a "bad period." Yet it still takes most women 7 to 10 years to receive a proper diagnosis. That delay can result in irreversible health consequences.

Margaret Wallis-Duffy R.M.T., founder of Preventative Health Awareness Movement (PHAM) recognized by Health Canada, experienced this reality firsthand. For over a decade, she was dismissed, gaslit, and misdiagnosed as a hypersensitive teen seeking attention or painkillers—when in fact, she was battling a debilitating condition. That misdiagnosis led to four bowel obstructions, a lung collapse, fertility issues, and a challenging early menopause .

"No woman should have to wait until her body is broken to be believed," says Wallis-Duffy.

"If early, non-invasive screening had been available to me, my journey would have looked completely different. This road show is about changing the trajectory for other women—so they can live vibrant, pain-free lives."

Today, the current diagnostic standard—laparoscopic surgery—is invasive and expensive, both for women and the healthcare system. This innovative test, offered through Endo Diagnosis, changes everything. In under an hour, it diagnoses endometriosis with 99% accuracy without surgery, offering new hope and earlier intervention.

Road Show Dates & Locations

August 11 – GraceMed * Functional Medicine & Hormonal Health*, 130 Trafalgar Rd, Oakville

– * Functional Medicine & Hormonal Health*, 130 Trafalgar Rd, August 12 – Drip Bar Barrie , 470 Big Bay Point Rd, Barrie

– , 470 Big Bay Point Rd, Barrie August 13 – Exeter Massage & Integrative Care, 293 Main St South, Exeter

Appointments can be booked at:

https://ceoofyourhealth.clinicsense.com

🎥 ** Media Invitation **

Members of the media are invited to attend any of the three stops to witness firsthand the impact of this empowering initiative. Interview opportunities are available with:

Margaret Wallis-Duffy RMT – PHAM Founder & Women's Health Advocate

– PHAM Founder & Women's Health Advocate Dr. Kristy Prouse MD, FRCSC (OB/GYN) – Medical Director, GraceMed Functional Medicine & Hormonal Health

Endo Diagnosis Team – Distributors behind this Tier-One Test

– Distributors behind this Tier-One Test Patients – Sharing raw, real, and hopeful stories

– Sharing raw, real, and hopeful stories Healthcare Providers – Advocating for change on the front lines

This is more than a media opportunity—it's a chance to be part of a historic moment in Canadian women's health.

www.phamhub.ca

https://endodiagnosis.com

Together, we're driving awareness, delivering answers, and transforming her health legacy—one stop at a time.

For media inquiries -- 647-280-5612, [email protected]