Phagelux to Present at Biotech Showcase 2020 in San Francisco

MONTREAL and WUHAN, China, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Phagelux, Inc., a clinical-stage ready biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of bacteriophages and lysins to treat and prevent antibiotic resistant infections, today announced that it has scheduled a company presentation at Biotech Showcase 2020. The presentation will be given by Mark Engel, CEO, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:45pm PST in the Franciscan B Room of the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA. The presentation will update the corporate and pipeline status of the company.

According to Mr. Engel, "Developing and launching new antibacterials is a highly risky undertaking. Not only does one need to get the science correct. But, for the product to be financially successful, one also needs to develop novel business approaches. We believe our products will not only significantly reduce topical infection rates but also reduce overall healthcare costs associated with infections. In other words, the standard of care will change since healthcare providers and insurance companies will achieve both better patient outcomes and cost savings by using our products."

Phagelux utilizes phages, lysins and other biologics and related delivery technologies to create antibacterial products and solutions. Phagelux is headquartered in Shanghai with a bacteriophage and bio-engineering laboratory and manufacturing facility in Montreal and a lysin and related technologies lab in Wuhan, China. Phagelux is primarily developing topical products focusing on the prevention of antibiotic resistant infections.

For further information: on Phagelux please see www.phagelux.com.

