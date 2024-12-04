PGA WEST® COMPLETES MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR RESTORATION IN GREATER PALM SPRINGS

Iconic Golf Destination Debuts Restorations of Three Pete Dye Championship Courses

LA QUINTA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- PGA WEST®, renowned as "The Western Home of Golf in America™," announces the completion of its multi-million-dollar, three-year restoration initiative across its three acclaimed Pete Dye-designed resort courses. Since 1985, this iconic 2,000-acre golf destination in Southern California's scenic Coachella Valley has been setting the bar—and now, its revitalized courses are ready to amaze members and guests all over again.

This investment from its new owners, Hankuk Industry led by Chairman Shin II Yoo, which owns golf courses throughout the United States and Japan, and Century Golf Partners, an established operator of high-end clubs and resorts, showcases their commitment to ensuring PGA WEST remains best-in-class within the golf industry.

To restore the Pete Dye-designed Stadium, Mountain and Dunes Courses to their original splendor, PGA WEST enlisted noted golf course architect Tim Liddy, ASGCA Fellow, who collaborated closely with Pete Dye for nearly three decades. The Pete Dye Stadium Course, famed as the host course of the PGA TOUR's The American Express® golf tournament, will now offer an even more exhilarating and challenging experience for players at the upcoming event taking place from January 16-19, 2025.

"The goal of this restoration project was to bring the courses back to their original conditions as Pete Dye first conceived them, while also upgrading elements for enhanced playability and sustainability," says PGA WEST Executive Director Ben Dobbs. "We are thrilled to showcase the results of each renewed course, offering an unforgettable experience for golfers of every skill level while solidifying PGA WEST's standing as one of the top golf destinations in the world."

Liddy likened this project to an exciting archeological dig, uncovering the original aspects of the greens and bringing them back to their earlier beauty and contours. The restoration was handled with great care and precision to reclaim the visual impact that had been lost. The work was performed by carefully hand digging around the bunkers and greens to unearth the original sand lines. Turf was then removed, as well as layers of organic material that had built up over many years.

In addition to the Pete Dye course enhancements, PGA WEST added several new world-class amenities across the property as part of the continuing revitalization project, including an extensive update to the Pete Dye Clubhouse. Open to the public, the clubhouse now boasts new event spaces and a revamped golf shop. Its centerpiece is a lively new contemporary casual restaurant called The Bunker Bar with soaring ceilings and impressive views of the Santa Rosa Mountains. The Bunker Bar also features two new state-of-the-art Trackman 4 golf simulators that offer a fully immersive, virtual golf experience for individuals and groups.

While five of its golf courses are open to the public, memberships at The Club at PGA WEST® and The Citrus Club offer several unique privileges. Members enjoy an array of year-round recreational opportunities, including exceptional golf, tennis and pickleball, outstanding dining options, family events, and vibrant social and cultural activities.

About PGA WEST®

Founded in 1985 and located 40 minutes from Palm Springs, PGA WEST® in La Quinta, California, is home to nine championship golf courses, five clubhouses, two private clubs and multiple restaurants. The renowned golf destination boasts 163 holes of championship golf designed by five golf legends: Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Pete Dye, Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus. PGA WEST® has hosted more than 45 PGA TOUR events, including epic and unforgettable moments in golf history. Known as The Western Home of Golf in America™, Hankuk Industry led by Chairman Shin II Yoo and Century Golf Partners have owned PGA WEST since 2020.

