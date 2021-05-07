PFB Corporation Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

STOCK SYMBOL: PFB

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PFB) PFB Corporation ("PFB" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that on May 6, 2021 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of all of the nominees proposed by management. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee Votes "FOR" Votes "Withheld"

Tally % Tally % Bruce M. Carruthers 5,000,345 99.92 3,938 0.08 Donald J. Douglas 4,984,845 99.61 19,438 0.39 Matthew D. Joss 5,001,480 99.94 2,803 0.06 Leslie A Lundquist 5,001,983 99.95 2,300 0.05 John K. Read 4,981,845 99.55 22,438 0.45 Vanessa H. Rennie 5,002,183 99.96 2,100 0.04 C. Alan Smith 4,873,429 97.39 130,854 2.61 William H. Smith, Q.C. 5,000,345 99.92 3,938 0.08 Gordon G. Tallman 4,983,445 99.58 20,838 0.42

The final voting results on all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2021 will be filed on SEDAR.

About PFB

PFB Corporation has two operating subsidiaries, Plasti-Fab Ltd. that operates in Canada and PFB America Corporation that operates in the United States. The Canadian segment primarily derives its revenues from the sale of expanded polystyrene ("EPS") foam products, which it manufactures at its facilities in Canada. The USA segment primarily derives its revenues from the sale of EPS foam products, customized log and timber structures made at its facilities in the United States which typically include design and installation services that together provide the basis for a bundled sale of its manufactured products. Both segments develop, manufacture and market insulation building products and technologies based on expanded polystyrene technology; that, when used as components of a building envelope, enable residential and commercial structures to be highly energy-efficient. The Corporation is also an expert in developing engineered geotechnical applications of our products. PFB building products are used in both new and renovation markets in residential, commercial and industrial projects.

PFB Corporation is listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, symbol PFB.

For further information: Mirko Papuga, CA, Chief Financial Officer, PFB Corporation, #300, 2891 Sunridge Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T1Y 7K7, Tel: (403) 569-4308, Fax: (403) 569-4075

