PFB Corporation Announces Timing of Release of its Second Quarter Financial Results for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020

STOCK SYMBOL: PFB

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: PFB) PFB Corporation ("PFB" or the "Corporation") will release its second quarter financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 after the market close on Thursday July 30, 2020.

About PFB

PFB Corporation has two operating subsidiaries, Plasti-Fab Ltd. that operates in Canada and PFB America Corporation that operates in the United States. The Canadian segment primarily derives its revenues from the sale of expanded polystyrene ("EPS") foam products, which it manufactures at its facilities in Canada. The USA segment primarily derives its revenues from the sale of EPS foam products, customized log and timber structures made at its facilities in the United States which typically include design and installation services that together provide the basis for a bundled sale of its manufactured products. Both segments develop, manufacture and market insulation building products and technologies based on expanded polystyrene technology; that, when used as components of a building envelope, enable residential and commercial structures to be highly energy-efficient. We are also experts in engineered geotechnical applications of our products. PFB building products are used in both new and renovation markets in residential, commercial and industrial projects.

PFB Corporation is listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, symbol PFB.

SOURCE PFB Corporation

For further information: Mirko Papuga, CA, Chief Financial Officer, PFB Corporation, 300, 2891 Sunridge Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T1Y 7K7, Tel: (403) 569-4308, Fax: (403) 569-4075

Related Links

http://www.pfbcorp.com

