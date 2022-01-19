PetSmart Charities of Canada Expands Focus to Address Barriers to Affordable Veterinary Care for Pets in Canada

Top funder of animal welfare passes $25 million milestone in grant funding and identifies needs in access to affordable vet care, pet food insecurity and disaster relief

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today millions of pets in Canada lack access to veterinary care, especially those in under-represented communities. As PetSmart Charities® of Canada — the nation's top funder of animal welfare — marks a $25 million milestone in giving over 23 years, the Canadian charity is launching new grant opportunities to meet needs at both ends of the leash.

Ushering in a new year with an updated direction, PetSmart Charities of Canada is opening broader funding to help improve access to affordable veterinary care, alleviate pet food insecurity and support disaster response. Robust support for adoptions will continue to serve the more than 100,000 pets entering shelters each year.

"Today, we celebrate the significant impact we've made improving animal welfare, together with PetSmart customers, donors and partners," said Aimee Gilbreath, president at PetSmart Charities of Canada. "The advances in public awareness around the 'adopt, don't shop' movement helped millions of animals find loving homes. But we're also beginning a new chapter, investing in the improved health and welfare of pets and the people caring for them. We're forming new alliances in the human services sector to support the integration of serving pets alongside people in need. We believe people from all walks of life should enjoy the benefits of including a pet as part of the family. And when pet parents face crises, we know it's in their best interests to address the needs of the entire family."

To date, PetSmart Charities of Canada has:

Funded more than $25 million in grants to support adoption, co-lodging for people with pets experiencing homelessness and domestic violence, advanced veterinary education, spay/neuter services, disaster response and much more.

in grants to support adoption, co-lodging for people with pets experiencing homelessness and domestic violence, advanced veterinary education, spay/neuter services, disaster response and much more. Helped more than 350,000 (or some 30,000 annually) animals find loving homes through in-store adoptions with local partners.

(or some 30,000 annually) animals find loving homes through in-store adoptions with local partners. Supported more than 160 local animal welfare organization (AWO) partners.

A new look for a new direction

PetSmart Charities of Canada is marking the new shift in direction with a new look. "Our original logo was well-known for its whimsical spirit. The new logo reflects our journey, featuring bold blue and red colours and a modern font. It's still playful, just more mature," said Celeste Calderon, director of customer experience at PetSmart Charities of Canada. "And the tagline says it all in just a few words: For Pets. For People. For Good."

A history of corporate citizenship

In 1999, PetSmart, the leading specialty pet retailer in the U.S., opened its doors in Canada and were steadfast in their bold decision to refrain from selling cats and dogs in stores. PetSmart Charities of Canada was created that year as a Canadian registered charity to fund local shelters across the country as the growing population of homeless pets called for massive support.

Over the years, the organization has created a network of support more than 166 local shelters in Canada. PetSmart® customers have been largely responsible for the generation of robust donations. Other gifts are made via estate planning and individual giving from donors who love pets and want to make a meaningful impact in animal welfare.

About PetSmart Charities® of Canada

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada helps thousands of pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $25 million since its inception in 1999. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more visit www.PetSmartCharities.ca .

