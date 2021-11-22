PetroShale Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - PetroShale Inc. ("PetroShale" or the "Company") (TSXV: PSH) (OTCQB: PSHIF) is pleased to announce our financial and operating results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Production averaged 11,814 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") in the third quarter of 2021, with the Company's recent capital program reinforcing our production base at guidance levels into 2022.

Continued strength in commodity prices drove improved revenue from petroleum and natural gas sales, which totaled $68.2 million during the third quarter, a 107% increase over the same period in 2020, and totaled $156.5 million for the first nine months of 2021, a 47% increase over the prior year.

during the third quarter, a 107% increase over the same period in 2020, and totaled for the first nine months of 2021, a 47% increase over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 grew 137% to $24.3 million ( $0.06 per fully diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to improved commodity prices. Adjusted EBITDA 1 totalled $53.2 million ( $0.13 per fully diluted share) in the first nine months of the year.

grew 137% to ( per fully diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to improved commodity prices. Adjusted EBITDA totalled ( per fully diluted share) in the first nine months of the year. Net income totaled $15.0 million ( $0.03 per fully diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $9.1 million ( $0.05 per fully diluted share) during the same period of the prior year.

( per fully diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of ( per fully diluted share) during the same period of the prior year. Operating netback prior to hedging 1 increased 156% to $37.02 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021 and was $31.56 per Boe in the first nine months of the year, led by commodity price improvements net of royalties and production taxes.

increased 156% to per Boe in the third quarter of 2021 and was per Boe in the first nine months of the year, led by commodity price improvements net of royalties and production taxes. Net debt 1 of $185.9 million at September 30, 2021 represents a 47% and 43% reduction from the third quarter of 2020 and year-end 2020, respectively, primarily due to the closing of the transformative recapitalization transaction in the second quarter of 2021 which reduced net debt and enhanced financial flexibility. Maintenance of a strong balance sheet remains a high priority moving forward.

of at represents a 47% and 43% reduction from the third quarter of 2020 and year-end 2020, respectively, primarily due to the closing of the transformative recapitalization transaction in the second quarter of 2021 which reduced net debt and enhanced financial flexibility. Maintenance of a strong balance sheet remains a high priority moving forward. Net capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2021 were $20.4 million , continuing our focus on pursuing a fully funded capital program. Nineteen gross (4.24 net) non-operated wells were placed on production in the quarter, comprised of 14 wells previously drilled and uncompleted ("DUCs") and five wells drilled and completed during the quarter. Initial production rates were consistent with management expectations.

, continuing our focus on pursuing a fully funded capital program. Nineteen gross (4.24 net) non-operated wells were placed on production in the quarter, comprised of 14 wells previously drilled and uncompleted ("DUCs") and five wells drilled and completed during the quarter. Initial production rates were consistent with management expectations. Lease operating costs were $6.41 and $6.01 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021 and the first nine months of the year, respectively, reflecting a larger number of workovers completed in the period to optimize production rates and return wells to production given the favorable price environment.

FINANCIAL & OPERATING REVIEW



Three months ended Nine months ended FINANCIAL

(in thousands, except per share & share data) Sept 30,

2021 Sept 30,

2020 Sept 30,

2021 Sept 30,

2020 Petroleum and natural gas revenue 68,198 32,928 156,457 106,238 Cash provided by operating activities 23,884 1,491 54,782 56,665 Net income (loss) 14,954 (9,134) (25,893) (49,568) Per share - diluted 0.03 (0.05) (0.06) (0.26) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 24,254 10,217 53,172 43,522 Capital expenditures, net 20,386 2,559 33,099 32,454 Net debt(1)



185,864 349,759 Common shares outstanding







Weighted average – basic 521,032,038 187,803,375 401,671,289 188,117,408 Weighted average – diluted 535,727,797 195,913,542 416,367,048 196,227,575

OPERATING Three months ended Nine months ended Daily production volumes(2) Sept 30,

2021 Sept 30,

2020 Sept 30,

2021 Sept 30,

2020 Tight oil (Bbl/d) 8,122 7,983 6,791 9,180 Shale gas (Mcf/d) 11,384 11,471 11,095 11,567 NGLs (Bbl/d) 1,794 2,066 1,787 2,063 Barrels of oil equivalent (Boe/d) 11,814 11,961 10,427 13,171









Average realized prices(2)







Tight oil ($/Bbl) 85.49 46.61 78.98 43.85 Shale gas ($/Mcf) 3.98 1.15 3.74 1.46 NGLs ($/Bbl) 34.26 10.52 28.58 6.97

Operating netback ($/Boe) (1) Sept 30,

2021 Sept 30,

2020 Sept 30,

2021 Sept 30,

2020 Revenue 62.75 29.92 54.96 29.44 Royalties (11.66) (5.43) (10.16) (5.42) Realized loss on derivatives (13.68) (3.57) (11.47) (0.46) Lease operating costs (6.41) (3.95) (6.01) (4.84) Workover expense (1.12) (1.24) (1.21) (0.74) Production taxes (4.71) (2.43) (4.07) (2.44) Transportation expense (1.83) (2.42) (1.95) (2.42) Operating netback(1) 23.34 10.88 20.09 13.12 Operating netback prior to hedging(1) 37.02 14.45 31.56 13.58

(1) See "Non-IFRS Measures" within this press release. (2) See "Oil and Gas Advisories" within this press release

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PetroShale continued to benefit from strong pricing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids driven by steady global demand for petroleum products and disciplined supply growth from both OPEC nations and the US shale industry. The improved price environment supported meaningful quarterly increases in petroleum and natural gas revenue for PetroShale, which increased 107% over the third quarter of 2020, while operating netbacks before hedging[2] improved 156% to average $37.02 per Boe. Q3 2021 production averaged 11,814 Boe/d, which was broadly in line with the same period of 2020, and supported a 15-fold increase in cash flow from operating activities to $23.9 million.

Despite a potentially stronger commodity price environment, PetroShale will continue to prioritize prudent capital allocation to achieve a manageable pace of development which also has the potential to create meaningful cash flows as significant low-price hedges roll-off during the fourth quarter of 2021. Our preliminary capital allocation plans would anticipate a mix of drilling and completion of operated wells, along with the continued participation in economic non-operated wells. Looking into 2022, we are setting the stage for production maintenance, cost management and prioritization of free cash flow generation, which would also contribute to further debt reduction and a more robust balance sheet. With a substantial drilling inventory, the Company remains well-positioned to generate positive investor returns over the long term and capture value from its high-quality assets focused in the most prolific part of the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks.

As always, PetroShale will continue to operate in accordance with the highest standards of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") principles. This includes maintaining a strong culture of governance, oversight and accountability, which is responsible for a strong safety track record and a commitment to meet or exceed environment regulations across all aspects of the Company's operations.

OUTLOOK

The continued improvement in commodity prices has driven a meaningful expansion of corporate netbacks, cash flow and free cash flow. Combined with prior efforts to strategically reposition the Company, PetroShale is in a strong position to continue developing its North Dakota Bakken light oil resource at a measured pace, while maintaining discipline in both commodity risk management and management of its balance sheet. The Company plans to prudently approach commodity price risk in accordance with existing policies. Nevertheless, the rolling-off of lower-priced hedges through the fourth quarter of 2021 provides further upside to cash flow generation as the Company enters 2022.

The Company is forecasting 2021 average annual production between 10,500 Boe/d and 11,000 Boe/d[3], with total net capital investments matching previously provided guidance of $70 to 75 million. This level of capital investment is in line with the previously announced acceleration of the capital program, which is expected to further bolster free cash flow beginning in January 2022 from the additional volumes coming on-stream in the current higher commodity price environment. Six gross (4.95 net) operated wells are planned for drilling and completion operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 with initial production expected in early 2022. The Company intends to provide 2022 guidance before year-end.

With line of sight to meaningful further expansion of cash flow and strong returns on invested capital, PetroShale thanks its dedicated employees for their tireless efforts, its shareholders for entrusting management with their capital, and other stakeholders for their continued support.

About PetroShale

PetroShale is an oil company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of high-quality oil-weighted assets in the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks.

For further information: PetroShale Inc., Jacob Roorda, President and CEO; Scott Pittman, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 303.297.1407, Email: [email protected], www.petroshaleinc.com; or Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Phone: 403.231.4372, Email: [email protected]

