Petroshale Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2021 Results Release

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - PetroShale Inc. ("PetroShale" or the "Company") (TSXV: PSH) (OTCQB: PSHIF) today confirms the Company intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 after markets close on or around Monday, November 22nd, 2021.

The earnings release and accompanying materials will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the OTCQB website at www.otcmarkets.com, and on PetroShale's website at www.petroshaleinc.com.

About PetroShale

PetroShale is an oil company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of high-quality oil-weighted assets in the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks.

