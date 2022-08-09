Petro-Victory Energy Corp Update on its Second Well in the 2022 Multi-well Drilling program

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to provide the following update on operations on its second well in its 2022 program – PVE-01.

Development Well Drilling PVE-01

The Company has commenced preparation for the drilling of the PVE-01 well, the second of its four-well 2022 program. PVE-01 marks the first development well to be drilled on the Company's 100%-owned Andorinha Field. The Company is currently working with its rig provider to conduct a short maintenance regimen on the MAPEEN-01drilling rig ahead of its mobilization to the well location. It is estimated that the maintenance work will be complete in approximately one week with an expected spud date in the second half of August.

The PVE-01 well will be drilled 260 meters NE of the GALP-01 discovery well positioning it 45 meters higher up the Andorinha field structure. As communicated in earlier announcements, the Company has batch drilled the top-hole section of the well to capture operational and cost efficiencies. Once on location, the MAPEEN-01 rig will commence drilling at 280 meters where the Company has already cased with 9 5/8" casing and begin drilling an 8.5" hole section for 970 meters to a target depth of 1,250 meters. Drilling and testing of the PVE-01 well is expected to take 30 days.

The PVE-01 well accounts for proved reserves of 118,000 barrels of oil and is projected to add 150 BOPD for the first 12-months average production and US$5.483 million in NPV10 value according to the Company's December 31, 2021 GLJ reserve report.

Richard Gonzalez , Petro-Victory CEO commented:

‎"The Company is now in full operational mode in Brazil as we prepare to drill PVE-01 and continue our 2022 multi-well drilling program. The well represents another exciting step towards accomplishing our growth plans in the Potiguar Basin, as it is our first development well on our producing Andorinha field. PVE-01 will be followed closely by the drilling of additional development wells: PVE-02 and PVE-03 which will complete our current campaign and springboard the company to continued production.

Our team on the ground in Brazil has worked diligently to ensure that we are drilling cost effective wells that will payback quickly and deliver tangible value for our shareholders. The Company will update the market in due course with progress on PVE-01."

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.

For further information: Petro-Victory Energy Corp., Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO- 817-838-1819; Daniel Wray, CFO- 817-838-1819