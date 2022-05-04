Petro-Victory Energy Corp Secures Final Drilling Permit for its 2022 Work Program

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to provide the market with an update on the status of its drilling permits for its 2022 work program on its 100% owned and operated Andorinha oil field.

The Company is delighted to have received the drilling permit from Brazil's State Environmental Agency, Instituto de Desenvolvimento Sustentável Meio Ambiente (IDEMA) for the GALP-06 well.

On March 22nd, 2022, the Company announced it secured drilling permits for a total of six (6) development wells with one additional drilling permit, the GALP-06 well, pending final approval. The securing of the drilling permit for GALP-6 allows the previously announced work program for the drilling and testing of four (4) new wells at Andorinha: PVE-01, PVE-02, PVE-03 and GALP-06 to commence as planned with current estimated start date within 60 days.

The drilling program of four (4) development wells on the Andorinha oil field targets proved plus probable reserves of 485,000 barrels of oil and US$19 million in NPV10 value, as stated in the Company's December 31, 2021 Reserve Report.

Richard F. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Petro-Victory commented,

"We have applied our consistent disciplined expertise identifying, quantifying, and certifying the reserves at our Andorinha Field as demonstrated in our recently announced Reserve Report. We are now focused on preparation to commence the drilling, testing, and work-over program to convert these reserves into producing barrels of oil. Upon delivery, the work program will materially increase our production in the Potiguar basin, generating significant cash flow and continuing to grow the profitability of our Company. We look forward to updating the market as operations progress."

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.

