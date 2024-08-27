Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Corporate Update

August 2024 Warrant Issued and extension of the principal payment of loan

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSXV: VRY) ("Petro-Victory" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has issued an additional 100,000 bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to PPF 13, LLC (the "Lender") in consideration for the forbearance and extension of the principal payment on a loan from the Lender to the Company. The Bonus Warrants are exercisable at CAD$2.03 on or before August 25, 2026.

The issuance of the Bonus Warrants each constituted a "related party transaction" ‎under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special ‎Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the Lender is a related party (as defined in MI 61-101) of the ‎Company. The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI ‎‎61-101 in respect of related party matters, as the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and neither the fair ‎market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of ‎the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the ‎Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).‎

The issuance of the Bonus Warrants remains subject to TSXV final acceptance.

Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VRY) announces that Harvison Capital Management, LLC has acquired ownership of 1,449,777 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") via conversion of all of their restricted shares in the capital of the Company ("Restricted Shares"). A copy of the early warning report for Harvison Capital Management, LLC will be available under Petro-Victory's profile on ‎SEDAR+.‎

Immediately prior to this purchase, Harvison Capital Management, LLC owned and exercised control over an ‎aggregate of ‎‎0 Common Shares and 1,449,777 Restricted Shares of the Issuer, ‎representing an interest of ‎approximately 0% of the issued and outstanding voting ‎securities of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis and ‎‎7.08% of the issued and outstanding ‎securities of the Issuer assuming conversion of the Restricted Voting ‎Shares.‎

As a result of the purchase, Harvison Capital Management, LLC will own and exercise control over an aggregate ‎of 1,449,777 ‎Common Shares and 0 Restricted Shares of the Company ‎representing approximately 8.99% of the ‎issued and outstanding voting securities of the ‎Company on a non-diluted basis and 7.08% of the issued and ‎outstanding securities of the ‎Company, assuming conversion of the Restricted Shares.‎

The Restricted Shares are convertible on a 1:1 ratio into Common Shares, at the holder's option.‎

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol VRY.

Cautionary Note

For further information: Petro-Victory Energy Corp., Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO 214-971-2647, Daniel R. Wray, CFO 214-971-2647