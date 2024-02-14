Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS/

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to announce a corporate update reinforcing our commitment to sustained growth and value creation for our stakeholders.

Highlights

12-month extension of USD $1.7M secured note (the " 579 Note ")

secured note (the " ") CAD $3.00 private placement (the " Private Placement ") unit offering increased from up to USD $1 million to up to USD $2 million and extended closing to February 29, 2024

private placement (the " ") unit offering increased from up to USD to up to USD and extended closing to 12-month extension of March 28, 2023 CAD $4.00 warrants (the "2023 Warrants")

USD $1,700,000 Note Extension

Further to the press release dated October 6, 2022, the Company has extended the term of the USD $1.7 million secured note (the "579 Note") from 579 Max Ltd. (the "Lender"). The 579 Note has been extended by 12 months to March 31, 2025, and the interest rate has increased from 12% to 14% per annum.

In connection with the original financing dated October 6, 2022, the Lender was issued 500,000 bonus warrants at an exercise price equal to CAD $3.00. As a result of the extension, the original 500,000 bonus warrants have expired concurrently. As consideration for the extension, the Company has granted the Lender 600,000 bonus warrants (500,000 original financing + 100,000 consideration for extension) to purchase a like number of common shares at an exercise price equal to CAD $3.00 per share (the "Bonus Warrants"), which shall expire on March 31, 2025.

The issuance of the Bonus Warrants will constitute a "related party transaction" ‎under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special ‎Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the Lender is a related party (as defined in MI 61-101) of the ‎Company. The Company will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI ‎‎61-101 in respect of related party matters, as the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and neither the fair ‎market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of ‎the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the ‎Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).‎

The extension of the 579 Note and issuance of Bonus Warrants remains subject to TSXV final acceptance.

Private Placement Increase and Extension

Further to the news release dated December 19, 2023, Petro-Victory is increasing the Private Placement of units at CAD $3.00, consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of CAD $4.00 per share exercisable for a period of twelve (12) months following the closing date, from up to USD $1 million to up to USD $2 million and has received an extension from the TSXV to close its Private Placement on February 29, 2024.‎

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and remains subject to TSXV final acceptance.

March 2023 Warrant Extension

The Company has extended the exercise period for the entire class of 1,851,960 common share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at CAD $4.00 per common share (collectively, the "2023 Warrants").

The 2023 Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on March 28, 2023. The Company has extended the expiry dates of these 2023 Warrants by twelve (12) months, such that the new expiry date for the 2023 Warrants will be March 28, 2025. All other terms and conditions of the 2023 Warrants remain unchanged.

The warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in forty-one (41) licenses totaling 272,912 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol VRY.

