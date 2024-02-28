Petro Victory Energy Corp Closes USD $2.7 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS/

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Petro Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to announce that further to the news releases dated December 19, 2023 and February 14, 2024, it has increased the amount raised under the private placement (the "Private Placement") to USD $2.7 million (CAD $3.6 million) and has closed the Private Placement with an issuance of 1,205,350 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $3.00 per unit.

Each unit is comprised of: (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share"), (ii) one ‎‎transferable share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to ‎acquire one Common Share at ‎‎a price of CAD $4.00 per share (a "Warrant"). The rights under the Warrants will last for a period of ‎‎twelve (12) months ‎following the closing date.‎

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and remain subject to TSXV final acceptance.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will not be able to be traded in Canada or ‎through the facilities of the TSXV for a period of four months and one day ‎from the date of closing.‎

Certain insiders of the Company (the "Participating Insiders") participated in the Private Placement and acquired an aggregate of 33,750 Units. The participation of the Participating Insiders constitutes a "related party transaction", as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Participating Insiders' participation in the Private Placement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the closing date of the Private Placement as the details of the Private Placement were not settled until shortly prior to closing the Private Placement.

About Petro Victory Energy Corp.

Petro Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in forty-one (41) licenses totaling 272,912 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol VRY.

Cautionary Note

For further information: Petro Victory Energy Corp., Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO 214-971-2647; Daniel R. Wray, CFO 214-971-2647