Petro-Victory Energy Corp Appoints Gneiss Energy as Exclusive Financial Advisor

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) a full-cycle energy company focused on a portfolio of operated onshore exploration, development and production opportunities in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gneiss Energy Limited ("Gneiss Energy") as its exclusive corporate finance advisor. Gneiss Energy will support Petro-Victory with strategic corporate finance advice in relation to capital raising, corporate and asset transactions, and other strategic growth initiatives.

Gneiss Energy is a global strategic and corporate finance advisory firm with coverage across the energy sector inclusive of oil & gas exploration and production, renewable energy and cleantech, as well as energy services & infrastructure. With dual headquarters in London and Edinburgh, Gneiss comprises a dedicated team of sector specialists focused on transaction origination and execution.

Richard Gonzalez, Petro-Victory CEO commented, "I'm delighted to partner with Gneiss Energy as our exclusive corporate finance advisor as we enter the next stage of accelerating the growth of Petro-Victory's onshore Brazilian portfolio. Gneiss delivers a world-class team of global investment banking and industry experts who have the expertise and skillset to support our exciting expansion plans within our existing and targeted assets. Together, we look to grow Petro-Victory into the preeminent acquisition and development firm with a laser focus on onshore Brazil."

Jon Fitzpatrick, Gneiss Energy Managing Director commented, "The Gneiss team is very excited to be working with Petro-Victory – we have long regarded onshore Brazil as one of the most exciting deal spaces globally. Driven by the catalysts of Petrobras divestures and auction rounds, Brazil presents significant production, development and exploration opportunities for companies. The Petro-Victory team have positioned themselves at the forefront of the onshore opportunity and we look forward to supporting Richard and the entire Petro-Victory team to deliver their plan in Brazil."

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds operating and working interests in twenty (20) licenses totaling 129,771 acres in three (3) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.V.

Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO - 817-838-1819; Mark Bronson, CFO 817-838-4744

