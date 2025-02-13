Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Announces Warrant Extension

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS/

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to announce it intends to extend the exercise period for 1,205,350 common share purchase warrants issued on February 27, 2024 (the "February Warrants") and 1,851,960 common share purchase warrants issued on March 28, 2023 (the "March Warrants", together with the February Warrants, the "Warrants"), all of which are exercisable at CAD $4.00 per common share.

The Warrants were issued pursuant to two separate private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD $3.00 per Unit. The February Warrants and March Warrants are set to expire on February 27, 2025, and March 28, 2025, respectively. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates of the Warrants by twelve (12) months, such that the new expiry date for the Warrants will be February 27, 2026 and March 28, 2026. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The warrant amendments are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol VRY.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Petro-Victory's shareholders and potential investors with information regarding Petro-Victory's future plans and operations, certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "objective", "ongoing", "outlook", "potential", "project", "plan", "should", "target", "would", "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: our business strategies, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on certain key assumptions regarding, among other things, the approval by the TSXV of the Company's application to extend the Warrants. Readers are cautioned that such assumptions, although considered reasonable by Petro-Victory at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this press release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Petro-Victory's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Petro-Victory that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Petro-Victory does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

For further information: Petro-Victory Energy Corp., https://www.PetroVictoryEnergy.com, Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO 214-971-2647; Daniel R. Wray, CFO 214-971-2647