Petro-Victory Energy Corp Announces Oil Discovery at PVE-01

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to announce the discovery of oil at its first well drilled in Brazil.

The Company completed drilling operations at the PVE-01 well on October 12th, 2022. PVE-01 is located within the 100% working interest Andorinha production concession in the Potiguar Basin, Northeast Brazil. The well was successfully drilled and cased down to 1,196m, with oil potential identified across multiple intervals following the evaluation of conventional wireline logging tools and correlating to nearby wells.

Testing operations at PVE-01 commenced on December 26th, 2022, utilizing the same testing rig that recently completed the successful workovers at the 100% owned São João field, located in the Barreirinhas Basin. Two (2) independent reservoirs in the PVE-01 well have tested and flowed oil to the surface:

Zone 1 – 1,168.8- 1,169.8m – Tested 37 API oil at a maximum oil cut of 50%, at a rate of 37 barrels of liquid per day – extrapolated to an oil production rate of 18.5 BOPD.

– Tested 37 API oil at a maximum oil cut of 50%, at a rate of 37 barrels of liquid per day – extrapolated to an oil production rate of 18.5 BOPD. Zone 2 – 1,157- 1,160m – Tested 17 API oil at a maximum oil cut of 45%, at a rate of 48 barrels of liquid per day – extrapolated to an oil production rate of 22 BOPD.

In addition, three (3) further zones with oil potential have been identified in the PVE-01 well. The decision to test these three (3) additional zones, as well as increase the deliverability of Zone 1 and Zone 2 through stimulation, will be made when the Company completes the well.

The Company is temporarily suspending the well for re-entry and completion in the second half of 2023.

Richard F. Gonzalez, Petro-Victory CEO, commented:

"Discovering and flowing oil to surface from PVE-01 is a great achievement for our team. We are excited about the additional production potential of the PVE-01 well and look forward to updating the market following completion."

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.

