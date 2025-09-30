Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS/

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSXV: VRY) ("Petro-Victory" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") under which it has issued 2,100,666 Class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price C$1.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$2,300,000.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and capital expenditures related to the development of existing fields and for working capital and corporate expenses.

The Common Shares issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance expiring on January 31, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Brazil. The total portfolio under management as of the date of this filing includes 49 concession contracts with 276,755 acres, net to Petro-Victory, plus an additional 6 concessions and 19,074 acres owned jointly with BlueOak in Capixaba Energia. Through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets, Petro-Victory is focused on delivering sustainable shareholder value. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol VRY.

For further information: Petro-Victory Energy Corp., Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO, 214-971-2647; Daniel R. Wray, CFO, 214-971-2647