Petro-Victory Energy Corp announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) is delighted to announce that Mr. Daniel Wray has joined the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Highlights

Appointment of former Ernst & Young LLP senior manager

Brings substantial international experience in Brazil and LATAM, having served clients in Brazil and LATAM for 7+ years

Corporate Update – New Chief Financial Officer

The Company is delighted to announce that Daniel Wray is joining as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wray is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and brings a wealth of experience in finance and accounting, including from his time at Ernst & Young, LLP ("EY") where he has served clients both large and small across many industries and geographic regions in identifying risks, developing strategy, and overseeing cross-functional and multi-national teams in the execution of annual financial statement audits.

During his time at EY, Mr. Wray spent a number of years on secondment where he leveraged his Portuguese language skills and gained first-hand and front-line experience building and leading cross-functional teams in Brazil.

Mr. Wray will take over the role of CFO from Mr. Mark Bronson who will be retiring. Mr. Bronson has been with the Company since its inception in 2006 and has been an integral part of the team through the Company's growth in Latin America.

Richard Gonzalez, Petro-Victory CEO commented:

‎"On behalf of the Board and our shareholders, I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank Mark for his many years of service to Petro-Victory. He has played an instrumental role in taking the Company through its transition from a private to a public company and in establishing itself as a leading onshore player in Brazil and provided myself and my Board colleagues with unwavering support. I wish Mark all the best for his retirement.

With Mark stepping down, I am excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Wray as our new Chief Financial Officer. Daniel brings audit knowledge, public market advisory experience and on-the-ground experience in Brazil, a combination which is uniquely suited for the requirements of Petro-Victory in our current expansion phase. I look forward to working with Daniel as we continue delivering value for our shareholders in the coming years."

Daniel Wray, incoming CFO commented:

"I am excited and honored to join Petro-Victory as Chief Financial Officer. The team has built a strong portfolio and I look forward to working with Richard, the executive team, and the talented finance team as we build on the momentum and continue to deliver value across the portfolio for shareholders."

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in 38 licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.

Cautionary Note

For further information: Petro-Victory Energy Corp., Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO- 817-838-1819