Petro-Victory Announces Partnership with Blue Oak Investments for Acquisitions in Brazil and Latin America

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSXV: VRY) ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Blue Oak Investments ("Blue Oak") and the signing of a term-sheet to form a new Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) aimed at acquiring Exploration and Production (E&P) assets and companies in Brazil and Latin America. Under this partnership, Blue Oak will provide the capital, while Petro-Victory will operate and develop the acquired assets.

About Blue Oak

Blue Oak (https://blueoak.com.br/) is a prominent investment firm with over 70 years of combined experience in the financial markets, having led more than BRL 40 billion in transactions across Brazil and globally, with a focus on oil, gas, and energy sectors. The firm specializes in identifying businesses with strong fundamentals, such as stable cash flow, fixed assets, and market leadership. Founded by industry veterans, Blue Oak leverages expertise across private equity, distressed investing, and special situations globally.

Term Sheet

The Company has signed a term sheet with Blue Oak to establish an SPV aimed at acquiring assets and companies in Brazil and Latin America. The SPV will be structured to achieve an equitable ownership participation in the SPV, ensuring a balanced and mutually beneficial relationship. The partnership leverages the complementary strengths of both organizations. Blue Oak not only provides the necessary capital but also brings extensive expertise in strategic investments and the energy industry. Petro-Victory will manage the operations, drawing on its deep experience in the region and proven track record in onshore oil and gas development.

Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO of Petro-Victory Energy, commented:

"We are proud to join forces with Blue Oak in this transformative partnership. Their strong capital position to finance acquisitions and extensive experience in structuring oil and gas transactions, combined with our operational excellence and deep industry knowledge, positions us to drive meaningful growth and unlock significant value in the E&P sector across Brazil and Latin America."

Meton Morais, Founding Partner at Blue Oak, commented:

"We are very pleased to establish this relationship with Petro-Victory, a distinguished organization with a world-class team, as we work together to explore promising opportunities in Brazil and Latin America."

About Petro Victory Energy Corp.

Petro Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol VRY.

For further information: Petro Victory Energy Corp., Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO 214-971-2647, Daniel R. Wray, CFO 214-971-2647