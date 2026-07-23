Petit Lem and Leucan Launch Pajamas with Purpose, Donating 100% of Profits to Support Children with Cancer

MONTREAL, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Montreal-based baby and sleepwear brand Petit Lem announced Pajamas with Purpose, an all-new pajama collection where 100% of profits will support Leucan.

The initiative, Pajamas with Purpose, aims to raise funds and awareness for Leucan's mission to enhance the well-being, healing, and recovery of children with cancer, ensure support for their families, and fund clinical research. Leucan is a non-profit organization that has supported cancer-stricken children and their families across Quebec for more than 45 years.

Petit Lem launches new sleepwear collection Pajamas with Purpose in partnership with Leucan.

The snuggle-worthy pajama collection includes two styles, a sleeper and a PJ set, each available in two different prints. Both styles feature Camie, Leucan's ladybug emblem, serving as a symbol of healing, good luck, and resilience. The sleepers are available for babies in sizes NB-24M ($34), and the PJ sets are available for children in sizes 2-14Y ($40), with 100% of profits going directly to Leucan, while supplies last.

"Supporting families through everyday moments, big and small, is at the heart of what we do," said Caroline Nadeau, Vice President of Sales and Merchandising of Petit Lem Brand's Corporate Owner, Groupe Lemur, Inc. "Partnering with a Quebec-based organization like Leucan allows GLI ("Groupe Lemur, Inc.") to make a maximum impact. 100% of profits from this collection will be donated to the Association to offer both comfort and support to the children and families in our communities who are facing such a difficult journey."

As the primary funder of clinical research in Quebec for childhood cancer, Leucan provides families with distinctive and tailored services: welcome and emotional support, financial assistance, referral service, massage therapy, hosting in-hospital playrooms, socio-recreational activities, awareness-raising in schools, end-of-life and bereavement follow-up services, and the Leucan Information Centre.

"We're incredibly grateful for Petit Lem's continued support," said Julie Charest-Déry, Head of Major Gifts and Partnerships. "This collection is about much more than creating beautiful pajamas--it's about the difference we can make together. Every piece represents an opportunity to extend care, comfort, and meaningful support to cancer-stricken children and their families across Quebec."

Petit Lem's pajamas are made from premium quality materials that are gentle, soft on the skin, yet durable, offering a range of newborn, toddler, and adult essentials that are made from 100% organically grown cotton.

The collection will be sold on petitlem.com, on Leucan's product page, and exclusively at Clément.

For more information, visit petitlem.com and follow on Instagram at @petitlem.

About Petit Lem

Founded in 1992, Montreal-based baby and sleepwear brand Petit Lem designs premium quality products that are gentle, soft on the skin, yet durable. Available at top-tier retailers across North America and Europe, Petit Lem offers a range of newborn, toddler, and adult essentials that are made from 100% organically grown cotton, free of chemicals and toxic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

About Leucan

For over 45 years, Leucan has been committed to supporting children with cancer and their families, from the time of diagnosis through all stages of the disease and its effects. A loyal ally to hundreds of families and thousands of members across Quebec, the Association offers distinctive and adapted services thanks to a qualified team that has developed leading-edge expertise in the field. These services are complemented by clinical research funding and the Leucan Information Centre. Thanks to its nine offices, Leucan is present throughout the province.

Available for interviews

Caroline Nadeau, Vice President of Sales and Merchandising at Groupe Lemur, Inc

Sarah Davidson, Director of Major Gifts and Partnerships at Leucan

SOURCE Groupe Lemur Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Natalie Geraedts, T: 647-969-5798, [email protected]