Peter Kadens Converts Portion of Super Voting Shares in Green Thumb Industries Inc.

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Peter Kadens (the "Holder") announced today that from July 12, 2021 to November 4, 2021, he indirectly converted (the "Conversions") an aggregate of 16,020 super voting shares ("Super Shares") of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (the "Reporting Issuer"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer company, into 1,602,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Shares") of the Reporting Issuer. The Reporting Issuer is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GTII".

Prior to the Conversions, the Holder held beneficial ownership or control over 44,342 Super Shares, which represented approximately 15% of the class as of July 11, 2021.

Following the Conversions, the Holder holds beneficial ownership or control over 28,322 Super Shares, which represents approximately 9.94% of the class as of the date hereof. As a result, this will be the final early warning report of the Acquiror.

Each Super Share carries 1,000 votes and is convertible into one multiple voting share of the Reporting Issuer (the "Multiple Voting Share") and each Multiple Voting Share carries 100 votes and is convertible into 100 Subordinate Voting Shares (each of which carries one vote).

The Holder is located at 1001 Green Bay Road, Unit 248 Winnetka IL 60093. For further information please contact Greg Buzzell at [email protected]. The Reporting Issuer's head office is located at 325 West Huron Street, Unit 700, Chicago, Illinois, 60654.

SOURCE Peter Kadens

For further information: please contact Greg Buzzell at [email protected]