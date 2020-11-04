Peter Kadens Converts Portion of Super Voting Shares in Green Thumb Industries Inc.

CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Peter Kadens (the "Holder") announced today that on November 3, 2020 he indirectly converted an aggregate of 12,500 super voting shares ("Super Shares") of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (the "Reporting Issuer"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer company, into 1,250,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Shares") of the Reporting Issuer. From October 29, 2020 to November 3, 2020, in the aggregate, he has indirectly converted an aggregate of 33,832 Super Shares into 3,383,276 Subordinate Shares of the Reporting Issuer.

Prior to each of the conversions, the Holder, held beneficial ownership or control over 89,174 Super Shares, which represented approximately 23.5% of the class as of October 29, 2020.

Following to the Conversions, the Holder holds beneficial ownership or control over 55,342 Super Shares, which represents approximately 17.7% of the class as of the date hereof.

Each Super Share carries 1,000 votes and is convertible into one multiple voting share of the Reporting Issuer (the "Multiple Voting Share") and each Multiple Voting Share carries 100 votes and is convertible into 100 Subordinate Voting Shares (each of which carries one vote).

The Holder indirectly disposed of a majority of the newly converted Subordinate Voting Shares immediately following each of the aforementioned conversions through private transactions. The Reporting Issuer is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GTII".

The Holder is located at 990 Green Bay Road Unit 6 Chicago IL 60093. For further information please contact Greg Buzzell at [email protected]. The Reporting Issuer's head office is located at 325 West Huron Street, Suite 412, Chicago, Illinois, 60654.

