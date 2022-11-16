Petal Places on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ List for the Third Year in a Row

Attributes 401% Revenue Growth to empowering healthcare delivery organizations with technology to improve staff well-being, efficiency and access to care.

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Petal today announced it ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Petal grew 401% during this period.

Petal's chief executive officer, Patrice Gilbert, credits the team for its relentless efforts in revolutionizing healthcare by developing technologies that address current healthcare issues. We are continually improving healthcare staff well-being, hospital efficiency and access to care along with the company's 401% revenue growth. He said, "We know that healthcare systems are under strain around the world and it has become a global priority. From this comes our mission to design the tools that will make our systems more resilient and efficient while remaining patient-friendly. This is what drives our teams; to put our expertise and know-how to work for governments and organizations for the benefit of people."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Petal

Petal develops digital platforms that enable healthcare innovators to improve access to care by driving operational efficiency. The company, founded in 2010, is a Canadian healthcare technology leader specializing in real-time care coordination and now has nearly 300 employees. Petal works with leading healthcare organizations in Canada, France, Switzerland, Belgium and the United States.

For further information: PR Contact: François Chevrette, Petal, 1-888-949-8601 #4028, [email protected]