Peruvian PDAC Delegation Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2021 Convention, representatives from the Peruvian PDAC delegation joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to close the market.

Currently, there are 62 companies mining in Peru, with 137 properties, listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. In 2020, these companies raised approximately $329 million in equity capital.