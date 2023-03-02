PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. REPORTS YEAR-END 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND RESERVES AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND 2023 GUIDANCE

CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual", or the "Company") is pleased to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results and a summary of the Company's year-end 2022 reserves as reported by the independent engineering firm McDaniel and Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"). A complete copy of Perpetual's audited consolidated financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Forum for the year ended December 31, 2022 are available through the Company's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter average production was 7,138 boe/d, up 12% from the comparative period of 2021 (Q4 2021 – 6,359 boe/d) and up 21% quarter over quarter (Q3 2022 – 5,882 boe/d) and within of the guidance to exceed 7,000 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2022 . Production for full year 2022 averaged 6,486 boe/d (20% heavy crude oil and NGL), an increase of 20% from 5,389 boe/d (24% heavy crude oil and NGL) in 2021. Production growth was driven by successful core area drilling programs. At East Edson , four (2.0 net) wells were drilled and placed on production in the fourth quarter of 2021 and six (3.0 net) Wilrich wells were drilled and placed on production during the second half of 2022. Due to high gathering line pressures, one (0.5 net) Notikewin well drilled, completed, and tied-in in 2022 was placed on production in the first quarter of 2023. At Mannville , two (2.0 net) horizontal multi-lateral heavy oil wells were drilled and placed on production late in the first quarter of 2022 and three (3.0 net) new horizontal, multi-lateral heavy oil wells were on production in the third quarter of 2022.





YEAR-END 2022 RESERVES

Reserve additions offset production resulting in a nominal increase in total Company proved plus probable reserves year-over-year of 0.4 Mboe. Perpetual's proved plus probable reserves at year-end 2022 are 31.6 MMboe, comprised of 20% crude oil and NGL (2021 – 31.6 MMboe; 19% crude oil and NGL).

The quality of Perpetual's assets and positive momentum to drive operational and execution excellence in its core operating areas are demonstrated by the highlights below:

Total proved reserves were 21.2 MMboe at year-end 2022, representing 67% of the Company's proved plus probable reserves (2021 – 71%).





Proved plus probable producing reserves were 15.7 MMboe at December 31, 2022 , representing 50% of total proved plus probable reserves (2021 – 15.2 MMboe; 48%).





, representing 50% of total proved plus probable reserves (2021 – 15.2 MMboe; 48%). Total proved plus probable reserves in the Mannville area increased by 16% excluding production. Increases in reserves are largely due to the 2022 Mannville Heavy Oil multi-lateral drill program, gas recompletions, and economic factors.





area increased by 16% excluding production. Increases in reserves are largely due to the 2022 Mannville Heavy Oil multi-lateral drill program, gas recompletions, and economic factors. Perpetual's total exploration and development capital spending of $30.2 million (excluding $1.7 million of land and corporate capital), resulted in proved developed producing reserves additions of 2.46 MMboe, for finding and development costs (1) of $12.28 /boe. Based on 2022 operating netbacks of $29.11 /boe, the proved developed producing recycle ratio (1) is 2.4 times. Additions on a proved plus probable producing basis were 2.81 MMboe, for a finding and development cost (1) of $10.76 /boe and a recycle ratio (1) of 2.7 times.





Based on the three consultant average price (McDaniel, GLJ, Sproule) forecasts (the "Consultant Average Price Forecast") used by McDaniel, the net present value ("NPV") of Perpetual's total proved plus probable reserves (discounted at 10%) before income tax, was $302.0 million (2021 – $230.5 million ). The increase related primarily to the material increase in the independent reserve evaluators' forecast for natural gas, crude oil and NGL prices at year-end 2022 as compared to the prior year.





(2021 – ). The increase related primarily to the material increase in the independent reserve evaluators' forecast for natural gas, crude oil and NGL prices at year-end 2022 as compared to the prior year. All abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation obligations are included in the reserve report, consistent with year-end 2021. All reserve well decommissioning obligations as well as the additional costs expected to be incurred to abandon and reclaim non-reserve wells, facilities and pipelines are included.





Based on the Consultant Average Price Forecast, Perpetual's reserve-based net asset value ("NAV")(1) (discounted at 10%) at year-end 2022 is estimated at $250.1 million ( $3.80 per share) as compared to $177.6 million ( $2.79 per share) at year-end 2021.

2023 OUTLOOK

Perpetual's Board of Directors has approved exploration and development capital spending(1) of $25 - $32 million for full year 2023, including $8 to $10 million to be spent in the first quarter to drill two (1.0 net) wells at East Edson and related pipeline infrastructure. The remainder of the 2023 capital program is expected to be concentrated in the third quarter of 2023 and focused primarily at East Edson. The 2023 capital program is forecast to be fully funded from the Company's credit facility and adjusted funds flow(1)\.

Drilling commenced on a two well pad (1.0 net) at East Edson in late February, targeting development of the Wilrich formation. During the second half of 2023, Perpetual is planning to participate at its 50% working interest in an East Edson drilling program to drill, complete, equip and tie-in an additional four to six (2.0 to 3.0 net) horizontal wells in the Wilrich formation to fill the West Wolf gas plant in order to maximize natural gas and NGL sales through next winter.

At Mannville in Eastern Alberta, Perpetual continues to monitor performance of the horizontal, multi-lateral wells drilled in 2022 targeting heavy oil in the Sparky formation. Planning activities are underway to drill one follow-up multi-lateral well in the second half of 2023. Perpetual will also continue to focus on waterflood optimization and battery consolidation projects as well as shallow gas recompletions and abandonment and reclamation activities at the Mannville property.

Exploration and development capital spending for Perpetual for full year 2023 is expected to be $25 to $32 million, with $8 to $10 million to be spent in the first quarter. The table below summarizes anticipated capital spending and drilling activities for Perpetual for the first quarter and full year of 2023.



Q1 2023 # of wells 2023 # of wells

($ millions) (gross/net) ($ millions) (gross/net) West Central(1) $8 - $10 2 / 1.0 $22 - $28 6 - 8 / 3.0 - 4.0 Eastern Alberta $— — $3 - 4 1 / 1.0 Total(2) $8 - $10 2 / 1.0 $25 - $32 7 - 9 / 4.0 - 5.0

Total Company average production is expected to be stable year over year at 6,400 to 6,600 boe/d (22% oil and NGL) in 2023. Cash costs(1) are expected to be similar to 2022 levels to average between $16 and $18 per boe for the calendar year.

2023 Guidance assumptions are as follows:



2023 Guidance Exploration and development capital expenditures(1) ($ millions) $25 - $32 Cash costs(1) ($/boe) $16 - $18 Royalties (% of revenue)(1) 16 - 18% Average daily production (boe/d) 6,400 - 6,600 Production mix (%) 22% oil and NGL

Perpetual will continue addressing asset retirement obligations ("ARO"), with total abandonment and reclamation expenditures of approximately $1.5 to 2.0 million planned for 2023. This exceeds the Company's annual area-based closure Alberta Energy Regulatory ("AER") mandatory spending requirement of $1.35 million.

Financial and Operating Highlights Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($Cdn thousands except volume and per share amounts) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Financial











Oil and natural gas revenue 28,579 21,449 33 % 109,687 60,814 80 % Net income (loss) 9,264 5,669 63 % 28,503 81,121 (65) % Per share – basic(2) 0.14 0.09 56 % 0.69 1.29 (47) % Per share – diluted(2) 0.12 0.08 50 % 0.59 1.16 (49) % Cash flow from operating activities 8,749 1,624 439 % 37,830 12,815 195 % Adjusted funds flow(1) 14,207 8,585 65 % 48,471 16,746 189 % Per share(3) 0.22 0.13 66 % 0.74 0.27 174 % Total assets 218,273 178,851 22 % 218,273 178,851 22 % Revolving bank debt 14,909 2,487 499 % 14,909 2,487 499 % Term loan, principal amount 2,671 2,671 — % 2,671 2,671 — % Other liability (undiscounted) 3,342 1,387 141 % 3,342 1,387 141 % Senior Notes, principal amount 35,647 36,582 (3) % 35,647 36,582 (3) % Adjusted working capital (surplus) deficiency(1) (220) 16,143 (101) % (220) 16,143 (101) % Net debt(1) 56,349 59,270 (5) % 56,349 59,270 (5) % Capital expenditures











Exploration and development(1) 115 7,558 (98) % 31,909 19,062 67 % Net proceeds on dispositions — 53,407 (100) % — 49,549 (100) % Net capital expenditures 115 60,965 (100) % 31,909 68,611 (53) % Common shares outstanding (thousands)(4)











End of period 65,944 63,567 4 % 65,944 63,567 4 % Weighted average – basic 65,883 63,853 3 % 64,448 62,969 2 % Weighted average – diluted 75,090 70,873 6 % 74,798 69,989 7 % Operating











Daily average production











Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d) 33.0 31.5 5 % 31.0 24.6 26 % Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 1,126 714 58 % 898 963 (7) % NGL (bbl/d) 508 395 29 % 416 331 26 % Total (boe/d)(5) 7,138 6,359 12 % 6,486 5,389 20 % Average realized prices











Realized natural gas price ($/Mcf)(1) 5.78 4.80 20 % 5.90 3.15 87 % Realized oil price ($/bbl)(1) 71.14 73.96 (4) % 90.15 57.36 57 % Realized NGL price ($/bbl)(1) 78.36 73.44 7 % 88.05 63.24 39 % Wells drilled – gross (net)











Conventional natural gas -/- 4.0/2.0

7 (3.5) 9.0/4.5

Heavy crude oil -/- - (-)

5 (5.0) 5.0/4.0

Total -/- 4.0/2.0 (100) % 12 (8.5) 14.0/8.5 (14) %

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas in Eastern Alberta and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Company's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

