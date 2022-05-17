PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 22, 2022 were elected as directors of Perpetual. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose

33,297,171

99.987

4,334

0.013 Linda A. Dietsche

33,276,121

99.924

25,384

0.076 Geoffrey C. Merritt

33,250,113

99.846

51,392

0.154 Ryan A. Shay

33,272,965

99.914

28,540

0.086 Howard R. Ward

33,250,012

99.845

51,493

0.155

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas in Eastern Alberta and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Company's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Perpetual Energy Inc.

For further information: Perpetual Energy Inc.. Suite 3200, 605 - 5 Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H5, Telephone: 403 269-4400. Fax: 403 269-4444, Email: [email protected]; Susan L. Riddell Rose, Ryan A. Shay, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer