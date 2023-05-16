PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 30, 2023 were elected as directors of Perpetual. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose

36,521,038

99.697

111,103

0.303 Linda A. Dietsche

36,521,038

99.697

111,103

0.303 Geoffrey C. Merritt

36,580,933

99.860

51,208

0.140 Ryan A. Shay

36,579,933

99.857

52,208

0.143 Steven L. Spence

36,580,933

99.860

51,208

0.140



About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas in Eastern Alberta and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Company's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com .

